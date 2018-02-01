Celebration of Taste

Wilton Restaurant Week––March 12 to 18

By Laura Noble Perese

For those rare few who have yet to try Bianco Rosso’s crispy risotto cake with shaved parmesan and Brussels sprout salad or Cactus Rose’s indulgent lobster enchiladas, Wilton Restaurant Week may just present the perfect occasion. From March 12 to 18, 2018 Wilton Restaurant Week will be hosted by The Wilton Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with nearly every restaurant in Wilton and Georgetown. “Every year it gets better,” says Portofino’s Damir Bislimi.

From discounted dishes to specialty cocktails and family friendly prix fixe menus, each restaurant will choose their own special offering for the neighborhood at both lunch and dinner. “It’s a chance to support our local restaurants and enjoy a night out,” says Debra Hanson, of The Wilton Chamber of Commerce.

Think of an afternoon or evening of chopped salad with garden-fresh veggies, cedar plank roasted salmon with quinoa and tomato marmalade, and cinnamon sugar churros smothered in rich chocolate sauce all for the price of a normal main course.

“It’s an opportunity to get out of the house and try something new,” says Marly’s Christian Marino.

Participating restaurants include Craft 14, Bianco Rosso, Marly’s, Portofino, Cactus Rose, Washington Prime and others.

