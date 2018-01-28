A Nod and a Toast

Nod Hill Brewery is a relaxing craft-brew house

By Heather Borbeau

Father and son David and Robert Kaye have transformed old commercial space on Route 7 into a welcoming, rustic tasting room for their craft-brew house. Nod Hill Brewery opened in late October. The well-designed tap room serves only beer—full pours, flights, and growlers to go. There are usually about a half dozen selections on tap—from lighter pale ales to heavier porters. The selection changes pretty regular.

In mid November, this is what was on tap: A robust porter called Terrane, Stormfield IPA, Circadia pale ale, a Trappist-inspired single ale called Ace of Wands, and a double IPA, Super Mantis, the stiffest, at 8.7 percent alcohol. A 12-ounce pour is $5 to $7 and a 67-ounce growler between $14 and $17.

As with most small-brew operations the owners’ passion for the beer is strong. “Like the campfire depicted in our logo, Nod Hill Brewery is a welcoming gathering place for friends to meet, relax, and enjoy a fresh beer,” says David Kaye.

They lured head brewer Kyle Acenowr from the award-winning North Brewery in Endicott, New York—beard, flannel shirt, and encyclopedic knowledge of beers and brewing included. There is no food service—except cheese & charcuterie plates, chocolate, popcorn, chips and beef jerky—but you can bring your own food or they allow ordering out and having food delivered.

Nod Hill Brewery

137 Ethan Allen Hwy.

Ridgefield, CT

203-617-1191

nodhillbrewery.com

$ Inexpensive