Eco-friendly Tips and Products

By Lynn Stack

Some of our favorite eco-friendly tips for everyday life.

Sunflower Power

Take your tunes outdoors with the “Sunflower” wireless speaker system. UV rays power a solar cell center, which charges a lithium battery. LED lights indicate the amount of juice remaining.

Aqua Alarm

The Bedol water clock keeps perfect time without batteries or electricity. Simply open the cap and fill with tap water. Electrodes within the reservoir convert ions into a current strong enough to keep you on schedule for three months.

Cat Napping

Reduce your pet’s carbon paw print with beds made from organic cotton and hemp. West Paw Design uses non-toxic fibers created from recycled plastic to stuff their plush beds.

Eco Eating

Pack sandwiches, salads—even soups—in BPA-free, recycled bento boxes and water bottles from The Ultimate Green Store .