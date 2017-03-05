Edit ModuleShow Tags
Eco-friendly Tips and Products

By Lynn Stack


Some of our favorite eco-friendly tips for everyday life. 

Sunflower Power 
Take your tunes outdoors with the “Sunflower” wireless speaker system. UV rays power a solar cell center, which charges a lithium battery. LED lights indicate the amount of juice remaining.

Aqua Alarm 
The Bedol water clock keeps perfect time without batteries or electricity. Simply open the cap and fill with tap water. Electrodes within the reservoir convert ions into a current strong enough to keep you on schedule for three months.

Cat Napping
Reduce your pet’s carbon paw print with beds made from organic cotton and hemp. West Paw Design uses non-toxic fibers created from recycled plastic to stuff their plush beds.

Eco Eating
Pack sandwiches, salads—even soups—in BPA-free, recycled bento boxes and water bottles from The Ultimate Green Store

Comfy Nest
Nest Learning Thermostat automatically adjusts your home’s temp to reflect your lifestyle and the changing seasons, saving money on heating and cooling bills. It even sends alerts to your phone  

This article appears in the March/April 2017 issue of TownVibe Wilton

Related Content

Wilton Out & About - March & April

What’s on your Wilton wish list?

Joy Riding

It’s never too late to discover the fun of cycling

Challenging Convention

Local women who changed the world

Wonderland Awaits

Annual Wilton Library benefit theme is “Alice in Wonderland” ––April 1

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

March 2017

Today
5:00 PM - 3:00 PMThrough Our Eyes V

Through Our Eyes V A 5th Annual New Canaan High School Exhibition at the Carriage Barn Arts Center. On view from March 10th to April 1st 2017.  Opening reception is on March 10th, 5...

Cost: Free

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave
Waveny Park
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Tula Telfair: Invented Landscapes"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibition Tula Telfair: Invented Landscapes, featuring a group of evocative and awe-inspiring paintings.   This the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM “Chromatic” Exhibit at The Maritime Garage Gallery

Art that represents music, tones paired with visions of grandeur, will be on exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery this spring. The exhibit, entitled “Chromatic,” features art that...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM “Chromatic” Exhibit at The Maritime Garage Gallery

Art that represents music, tones paired with visions of grandeur, will be on exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery this spring. The exhibit, entitled “Chromatic,” features art that...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM “Chromatic” Exhibit at The Maritime Garage Gallery

Art that represents music, tones paired with visions of grandeur, will be on exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery this spring. The exhibit, entitled “Chromatic,” features art that...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
Show More...
Show Less...
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMSecrets of Suburban Streams

We are honored to be hosting accomplished author, professional fly fishing guide, and national Trout Unlimited Volunteer Coordinator, Jeff Yates, and look forward to learning about 20 fly fishing...

Cost: $10 per New Pond Farm member, $15 per non-member

Where:
New Pond Farm Education Center
101 Marchant Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Telephone: (203) 938-2117
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 AMFinance Fundamentals for Freelancers and Entrepreneurs

Thursday, March 2 Finance Fundamentals for Freelancers and Entrepreneurs, 8 – 10 a.m. This is the first session of a three-part series aimed at the freelancers and entrepreneurs in the business...

Cost: fre

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:30 PMThe Community Impact of Opiates

Join us for an important discussion about the impact of opiate addiction on our community. Experts in prevention, treatment, and law enforcement will address the challenges of how to effectively...

Cost: Free

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation
Telephone: 203-920-1702
Contact Name: Regan Hayes
Website »

More information
Show More...
Show Less...
6:30 PM - 11:00 PMThe Kennedy Center's Magic Moments LIVE!

Join us for an incredible evening of music and fun to benefit The Kennedy Center's Autism Project! The evening will feature a concert by renowned musicians and performers... ...

Cost: $40-$125

Where:
The Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield U.
1073 N. Benson Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
Show More...
Show Less...
