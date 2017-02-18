Wonderland Awaits

Annual Wilton Library benefit theme is “Alice in Wonderland” ––April 1

Feel like having a Moroccan massage? Or perhaps you’d prefer a long-weekend getaway to Napa? Or maybe “look at me” tickets to a Red Sox/Yankees game at Fenway is more your style. These are just a few of the many tantalizing auction items on offer at the annual Wilton Library benefit being held on Saturday, April 1, at Silver Spring Country Club.

This year the evening’s theme is “Alice in Wonderland” and the familiar characters of Alice, the White Rabbit, the Queen of Hearts, and the Mad Hatter will be artfully incorporated into whimsical tablescapes created specifically for the event by Betsy Huffman.

“Celebrating and supporting the library is important to me,” says benefit committee co-chair Kristin Stanley Johnson. “As an eight-year Wilton resident, and mother of three, I have depended on the library more times than I can count—from children’s story times to inspiring and practical lectures, and everything in between.”

Johnson’s co-chair, Michele Ferguson Nichols, concurs. “The Wilton Library is truly the heart of this community. The benefit is such a fun and elegant evening—delicious food , fantastic auction items, and great company! ”