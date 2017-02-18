Wilton Out & About - March & April

2.23 - Need a few laughs? Comedian Howie Mandel, best known for his gig hosting “Deal or No Deal” and judging hopeful contestants on “America’s Got Talent,” brings his hilarious brand of standup to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Feb 23 at 8pm. ridgefieldplayhouse.org

3.5 - The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum presents Beth Campbell’s, My Potential Future Past. Her large-scale, thought-provoking mobiles created from various mediums, are intended to capture our human desire to be accepted in society Mar 5 to Sep 4. aldrichart.org

Pancakes and Wool? Head over to Ambler Farm on Saturday, April 29 (11 am - 12:30 pm) for the annual Celebrate Spring at the Farm event. Chow down on a stack of pancakes and then head to the barn to watch the sheeps wool shearing. Visit the goats and rabbits, craft, and go home with a packet of seeds to plant in your own garden. amblerfarm.org

Politically Correct - Think our country is politically divided now? Surprise! It always has been. Check out “American Isolation to Intervention: A Cartoon and Print WWI Anniversary Exhibit” opening on April 2 at the Wilton Historical Society. Curated by historian Dr. Matthew Warshauer, the exhibit includes cartoons and posters that portray the difficult foreign-policy decisions faced by the United States. wiltonhistorical.org

Grace-full March 17 - If you haven’t already visited New Canaan’s exquisite Grace Farms, this is a great opportunity to better understand what it’s all about. The March 17 Community Dinner allows visitors to break bread with friends and neighbors, while enjoying panoramic views and muical performances by local artists. The evening is hosted in the stunning River building’s Commons—a 6,900-square-foot glass room. The affordable dinner includes an orange, arugula, and radish salad; asparagus-stuffed chicken with chimichurri; wild rice pilaf; and a biscotti. Advanced registration required. gracefarms.org