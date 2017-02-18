Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Wilton Out & About - March & April




2.23 - Need a few laughs? Comedian Howie Mandel, best known for his gig hosting “Deal or No Deal” and judging hopeful contestants on “America’s Got Talent,” brings his hilarious brand of standup to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Feb 23 at 8pm. ridgefieldplayhouse.org

3.5 - The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum presents Beth Campbell’s, My Potential Future Past. Her large-scale, thought-provoking mobiles created from various mediums, are intended to capture our human desire to be accepted in society Mar 5 to Sep 4. aldrichart.org

Pancakes and Wool? Head over to Ambler Farm on Saturday, April 29 (11 am - 12:30 pm) for the annual Celebrate Spring at the Farm event. Chow down on a stack of pancakes and then head to the barn to watch the  sheeps wool shearing. Visit the goats and rabbits, craft, and go home with a packet of seeds to plant in your own garden. amblerfarm.org

Politically Correct - Think our country is politically divided now? Surprise! It always has been. Check out “American Isolation to Intervention: A Cartoon and Print WWI Anniversary Exhibit” opening on April 2 at the Wilton Historical Society. Curated by historian Dr. Matthew Warshauer, the exhibit includes cartoons and posters that portray the difficult foreign-policy decisions faced by the United States. wiltonhistorical.org

Grace-full March 17 - If you haven’t already visited New Canaan’s exquisite Grace Farms, this is a great opportunity to better understand what it’s all about. The March 17 Community Dinner allows visitors to break bread with friends and neighbors, while enjoying panoramic views and muical performances by local artists. The evening is hosted in the stunning River building’s Commons—a 6,900-square-foot glass room. The affordable dinner includes an orange, arugula, and radish salad; asparagus-stuffed chicken with chimichurri; wild rice pilaf; and a biscotti. Advanced registration required. gracefarms.org

3.18 Need a tropical getaway? If you can’t make it to Hawaii, head to the Maritime Aquarium on the last weekend of winter (Mar 18 -19) for the Long Island Sound Luau. Enjoy a live steel drum band, a variety of crafts, and other themed performances. Knock back a delicious tropical drink and then show off your surfing skills on an inflatable surfing machine. Take part in Polynesian dancing and “sway”goodbye to winter. Special screening of the IMAX favorite, Journey to the South Pacific.  maritimeaquarium.org

This article appears in the March/April 2017 issue of TownVibe Wilton

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Wilton »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

             

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

Weekend activities and events in the area
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

What’s on your Wilton wish list?

Joy Riding

It’s never too late to discover the fun of cycling

Challenging Convention

Local women who changed the world

Wonderland Awaits

Annual Wilton Library benefit theme is “Alice in Wonderland” ––April 1

It Takes a Tavern

Village Tavern on Main Street lives up to its award winning owners reputation

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

February 2017

Today
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMid-Winter Book Sale

Come in from the cold, browse for books and media in a cozy, intimate environment. The Mid-Winter Book Sale will be held Saturday, February 18 through Sunday, February 19, 9am – 5pm daily....

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
Stamford Restaurant Week

  Yes, two weeks of special multi-course menus and dining deals! This Winter over 20 Downtown Stamford restaurants are serving up special lunch & dinner prix fixe menus in several...

Cost: Lunch range from $10.17, $15.17 or $20.17; dinner from $15.17 $25.17 or $35.17

Where:
Stamford
, CT


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
12:00 PMRidgefield Restaurant Week, February 20-26, 2017

Ridgefield Restaurant Week, February 20-26, 2017 Break up the winter doldrums with a great meal at a great price during Ridgefield Restaurant Week!  From February 20th through 26th,...

Cost: See Special Offers box on DestinationRidgefield.com

Where:
Participating Restaurants
Ridgefield, CT  06877


Sponsor: Ridgefied Chamber of Commerce
Telephone: 203-438-5992
Contact Name: Jennifer Zinzi
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
Stamford Restaurant Week

  Yes, two weeks of special multi-course menus and dining deals! This Winter over 20 Downtown Stamford restaurants are serving up special lunch & dinner prix fixe menus in several...

Cost: Lunch range from $10.17, $15.17 or $20.17; dinner from $15.17 $25.17 or $35.17

Where:
Stamford
, CT


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
12:00 PMRidgefield Restaurant Week, February 20-26, 2017

Ridgefield Restaurant Week, February 20-26, 2017 Break up the winter doldrums with a great meal at a great price during Ridgefield Restaurant Week!  From February 20th through 26th,...

Cost: See Special Offers box on DestinationRidgefield.com

Where:
Participating Restaurants
Ridgefield, CT  06877


Sponsor: Ridgefied Chamber of Commerce
Telephone: 203-438-5992
Contact Name: Jennifer Zinzi
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
8:00 PMBeth Hart

The Blues Magazine dubbed her “the ultimate female rock star” and right now, the Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter is riding a creative tidal wave, firing out acclaimed albums, hooking...

Cost: $59.50

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Paloma Hutton
Website »

More information
Stamford Restaurant Week

  Yes, two weeks of special multi-course menus and dining deals! This Winter over 20 Downtown Stamford restaurants are serving up special lunch & dinner prix fixe menus in several...

Cost: Lunch range from $10.17, $15.17 or $20.17; dinner from $15.17 $25.17 or $35.17

Where:
Stamford
, CT


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
12:00 PMRidgefield Restaurant Week, February 20-26, 2017

Ridgefield Restaurant Week, February 20-26, 2017 Break up the winter doldrums with a great meal at a great price during Ridgefield Restaurant Week!  From February 20th through 26th,...

Cost: See Special Offers box on DestinationRidgefield.com

Where:
Participating Restaurants
Ridgefield, CT  06877


Sponsor: Ridgefied Chamber of Commerce
Telephone: 203-438-5992
Contact Name: Jennifer Zinzi
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
Stamford Restaurant Week

  Yes, two weeks of special multi-course menus and dining deals! This Winter over 20 Downtown Stamford restaurants are serving up special lunch & dinner prix fixe menus in several...

Cost: Lunch range from $10.17, $15.17 or $20.17; dinner from $15.17 $25.17 or $35.17

Where:
Stamford
, CT


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
12:00 PMRidgefield Restaurant Week, February 20-26, 2017

Ridgefield Restaurant Week, February 20-26, 2017 Break up the winter doldrums with a great meal at a great price during Ridgefield Restaurant Week!  From February 20th through 26th,...

Cost: See Special Offers box on DestinationRidgefield.com

Where:
Participating Restaurants
Ridgefield, CT  06877


Sponsor: Ridgefied Chamber of Commerce
Telephone: 203-438-5992
Contact Name: Jennifer Zinzi
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
Stamford Restaurant Week

  Yes, two weeks of special multi-course menus and dining deals! This Winter over 20 Downtown Stamford restaurants are serving up special lunch & dinner prix fixe menus in several...

Cost: Lunch range from $10.17, $15.17 or $20.17; dinner from $15.17 $25.17 or $35.17

Where:
Stamford
, CT


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 12:00 PMWinter Poetry with Judson Scruton: Emily Dickinson—Pushing The Envelope

Thursday, Feb. 2, 9, 16 & 23 Winter Poetry with Judson Scruton: Emily Dickinson—Pushing The Envelope, 10:30 – noon. Judson Scruton leads this 4-part Winter Poetry Seminar Series...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
12:00 PMRidgefield Restaurant Week, February 20-26, 2017

Ridgefield Restaurant Week, February 20-26, 2017 Break up the winter doldrums with a great meal at a great price during Ridgefield Restaurant Week!  From February 20th through 26th,...

Cost: See Special Offers box on DestinationRidgefield.com

Where:
Participating Restaurants
Ridgefield, CT  06877


Sponsor: Ridgefied Chamber of Commerce
Telephone: 203-438-5992
Contact Name: Jennifer Zinzi
Website »

More information
3:45 PM - 4:45 PMEscape the Boardroom!

Students in grades 6-7 are invited to join the Weston Public Library for an escape game! Escape games consist of using your surroundings to find clues that will get you closer to finding the key to...

Where:
Weston Public Library
56 Norfield Road
Weston, CT
View map »


Telephone: 203-222-2665
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:30 PMJaw-Dropping Comedy "I'll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers" at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "I'll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers," a play by John Logan. Meet Hollywood’s first female super-agent: Sue Mengers. Her clients were the biggest names in show...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Website »

More information
Stamford Restaurant Week

  Yes, two weeks of special multi-course menus and dining deals! This Winter over 20 Downtown Stamford restaurants are serving up special lunch & dinner prix fixe menus in several...

Cost: Lunch range from $10.17, $15.17 or $20.17; dinner from $15.17 $25.17 or $35.17

Where:
Stamford
, CT


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
12:00 PMRidgefield Restaurant Week, February 20-26, 2017

Ridgefield Restaurant Week, February 20-26, 2017 Break up the winter doldrums with a great meal at a great price during Ridgefield Restaurant Week!  From February 20th through 26th,...

Cost: See Special Offers box on DestinationRidgefield.com

Where:
Participating Restaurants
Ridgefield, CT  06877


Sponsor: Ridgefied Chamber of Commerce
Telephone: 203-438-5992
Contact Name: Jennifer Zinzi
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 2:15 PM“Quilt Stories”- A Family Program Celebrating Black History Month at Norwalk Historical Society

The Norwalk Historical Society is hosting the family program, “Quilt Stories”, in celebration of Black History Month. Families will learn about African American folk artist, Harriet...

Cost: $3.00

Where:
Norwalk Historical Society Museum
141 East Ave.
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Historical Society
Telephone: 203-846-0525
Contact Name: Samantha Kulish
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMNew Pond Farm Presents Neil Simon’s Rumors

If you have an alibi, please join us for a play reading, directed by Nancy Ponturo. The talented actors will be Nancy and Bob Ponturo, Heather and Frank Whaley, Julia Levo, Don Striano, Dorothy and...

Cost: These performances cost $40 per New Pond Farm member and $50 per Non-member

Where:
New Pond Farm Education Center
101 Marchant Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Telephone: (203) 938-2117
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:30 PMJaw-Dropping Comedy "I'll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers" at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "I'll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers," a play by John Logan. Meet Hollywood’s first female super-agent: Sue Mengers. Her clients were the biggest names in show...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Website »

More information
Stamford Restaurant Week

  Yes, two weeks of special multi-course menus and dining deals! This Winter over 20 Downtown Stamford restaurants are serving up special lunch & dinner prix fixe menus in several...

Cost: Lunch range from $10.17, $15.17 or $20.17; dinner from $15.17 $25.17 or $35.17

Where:
Stamford
, CT


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags