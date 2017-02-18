What’s on your Wilton wish list?
Wilton is a great place to live, but we wanted to know what people thought was missing, or could make town even better.
- An ice-skating facility
- A dog park
- A great vegan restaurant
- A bat sanctuary
- Summer concerts at Merwin Meadows
- A sidewalk from Georgetown to
- Wilton Center
- School-board transparency
- A more pedestrian-friendly town center
- Spectator seating at the WHS baseball field
- More fun street art
- A taco stand
- Bike paths
- Liquor laws that allow bars to stay open later and have live music
- A carousel in town
