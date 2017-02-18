What’s on your Wilton wish list?

Come in from the cold, browse for books and media in a cozy, intimate environment. The Mid-Winter Book Sale will be held Saturday, February 18 through Sunday, February 19, 9am – 5pm daily....

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Pequot Library

720 Pequot Avenue

Southport, CT 06890

Sponsor: Pequot Library

Telephone: 203-259-0346

Contact Name: Front Desk

