Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Poetic License

Self-expression and the power of poetry

By Lynn Stack


Words wound and words heal. They can divide a nation or transform a dream into a movement. “Handle them carefully,” cautions writer Pearl Strachan Hurd, “for words have more power than atom bombs.” In 2005 explosive words were scrawled across student lockers at Wilton High School. But even after the racial graffiti was wiped away, the scars of prejudice lingered. 

Disturbed by the slurs, the library’s head of teen services, Susan Lauricella, and her colleagues resolved to broaden the discussion of diversity and tolerance among the community’s youth. That winter Poetry in Motion was born. Students in grades seven through 12 were invited to submit original poems that expressed their thoughts, experiences, and feelings about age, religion, race, sexuality, and gender discrimination. Fifty-five students responded, submitting 67 poems.

We are told Eye for Eye!
Meeting sins with more sins
But when the whole world
    is eyeless
Who really wins? 
                           —Michael Garland

A student board and adult advisors pored over the poems short and long, introspective and whimsical, and debated the merits of each. Some presented a global perspective, exploring issues taking place in Israel, Beirut, and the Sudan. Others afforded a glimpse into what it means to be an outsider within their own community. And several offered hope for a better world. 

I want to hear a poem
That is not like any other poem
I want to hear a poem not   
   about
What will happen tomorrow
But how we will change today
About how we will make a difference in someone’s life
Or how we will increase our  
   compassion for each other 
                                              —Edwin Carbajal 

During the ensuing months, students refined their work with help from Heather Candels and other teachers. Then Regie Gibson arrived. Professional slam poet, songwriter, author and educator, Gibson traveled from Boston to coach the teens on performance technique. Collaborating with creative and music directors, students then took to the stage for rehearsals. 

“We were putting on a show, a play of sorts, that unfolded from one poet to the next,” says former Poetry in Motion board member and ABC scholar Edwin Carbajal, who graduated from Princeton in 2014. “It’s a wonderful way to voice your views to the community—an accomplishment that you’ve worked on throughout the year. There’s a real satisfaction in that.”

The program is not limited to poets. Student photography, artwork, music, dance, and acting often accompany the poetry, offering creative interpretation. The collaboration culminates in two performances in the library’s Brubeck Room. 

Presenting one’s beliefs takes courage—especially for youth in the throes of identity development and intense social pressures. “Many students are sharing their own world, their own thoughts,” observes Lauricella. “It’s not easy, and often very raw. I give them a lot of credit.” 

Running  away from stereo-       
types
“You’re short, so you must
   be weak”
Chasing away tears as the world
passes me by 
                       —Mia Lupo

“When I started high school, I was searching for ways to be creative and express my thoughts,” recalls WHS junior Claire Vocke. “Writing and reciting poems through this program makes me feel like I have a voice in society and an outlet to express my feelings. It has been a huge stress reliever and an amazing learning experience.”

It’s also impacted the trajectory of some students’ academic careers. One eighth-grader submitted a poem but didn’t want to get up on stage, so Lauricella offered to recruit a theater student to perform it for him. By the end of the editing session, the fledgling poet agreed to do it himself. Emboldened by his experience, the teen went on to star in several WHS plays and is now majoring in theater at college.

Middlebrook student and Poetry in Motion board member Ryan McElroy encourages others to get involved. “I tell them ‘Don’t be discouraged because you’ve never gotten up on stage or are shy,” he says. “It’s a really safe environment for kids to test themselves and improve on what they know.” Each year, the board selects a theme and how the poets interpret it is as varied as the students themselves. 

Poetry in Motion is a labor of love, requiring significant effort and funding. “It’s the best-kept secret in town, which is part of the problem,” says Lauricella. “Part of me wants to see it go on forever, but we need parental and community support in order to continue.” 

Last year, Poetry in Motion celebrated a decade of giving voice to often challenging topics through performance art. More than 100 poems were submitted. This year’s performances, scheduled for March 24 and 25, address the theme “But Wait, There’s More …” Attend, and experience for yourself the power of poetry.

Shedding the roles of audience
   member and performer
What was empty is now full.
All because one of us dared to say, “Hello.’ 
                                                               —Molly Hoch

From top to bottom: Poetry slam participants Stepanie Xie, Tor Aronson, Shayna Goldberg, Kaitlin McNamara.

This article appears in the March/April 2017 issue of TownVibe Wilton

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Wilton »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

             

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

Weekend activities and events in the area
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Joy Riding

It’s never too late to discover the fun of cycling

Challenging Convention

Local women who changed the world

Wonderland Awaits

Annual Wilton Library benefit theme is “Alice in Wonderland” ––April 1

It Takes a Tavern

Village Tavern on Main Street lives up to its award winning owners reputation

Art: Lemon Aid

Ed Romer has a different approach to different topics

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

February 2017

Today
3:00 PMThe Westchester Philharmonic Presents: Friends & Family Concert

On Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 3 pm at the Purchase College Performing Arts Center, the Philharmonic warmly invites music-lovers of all ages to hop aboard Principal Conductor Ted Sperling’s...

Cost: $40-$97

Where:
The Purchase College Performing Arts Center
735 Anderson Hill Road
Purchase, NY  10577
View map »


Sponsor: Westchester Philharmonic
Telephone: (914) 682-3707
Contact Name: Lenore Eggleston
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:00 PMConnecticut's Own Concert: The Madera Winds - All American

Sunday, Feb. 12 Connecticut's Own Concert: The Madera Winds - All American, 4 – 5 p.m. The Madera Winds, formed in 2012, is a blend of Connecticut Musicians who have performed over the...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information
6:00 PMComedy Night

We are excited to have members of the comedy improv troupe "Fairfield of Dreams" performing at CultureTea!  Enjoy an evening of laughs and tasty treats!  $15 +...

Cost: $15 + tax (comes out to $15.95 per ticket)

Where:
Culture Tea
101 Old Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT
View map »


Telephone: (203) 563-0594
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFine Line Art Gallery "Celebration of Love"

Fine Line Art Gallery is excited to host their annual Valentine’s Day show, Celebration of Love, starting on Thursday February 9th through Sunday the 12th with an Open House Reception on...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
4:00 PM - 5:30 PMValentine's Day Tea & Crafts at The New Canaan Historical Society

The New Canaan Historical Society is holding its most popular after school workshop for children ages 5 through 11 on Monday, February 13th from 4:00-5:30 pm.  Children will make a special...

Cost: $15/member $20 non-member

Where:
The New Canaan Historical Society
13 Oenoke Ridge
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: The New Canaan Historical Society
Telephone: 203-966-1776
Contact Name: Janet Lindstrom
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMThe New Canaan Historical Society 16th Annual Valentine Tea

The New Canaan Historical Society is hosting its 16th Annual Valentine Tea on Tuesday, February 14, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. There will be two tea sittings: At 1:00 and 3:00 pm. At 2:00 pm, Ellen...

Cost: $12/members $15/non-members

Where:
The New Canaan Historical Society
13 Oenoke Ridge
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: The New Canaan Historical Society
Telephone: 203-966-1776
Contact Name: Janet Lindstrom
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMPRE MARDI GRAS CLASS

You will eat what you make, so bring your appetite! AMG is also available for private group cooking classes. What To Expect: Great cooking isn’t about recipes—it’s...

Cost: $78 per person

Where:
AMG Catering and Events
196 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
2:00 PMNational Theatre of London LIVE in HD: Saint Joan

Gemma Arterton is Joan of Arc, broadcast live from the Donmar Warehouse. Bernard Shaw’s classic play follows the life and trial of a young country girl who declares a bloody mission to...

Cost: Ticket Price: $25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Paloma Hutton
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
8:30 PMThe Steppin Stones

Hannah Wicklund (guitar/vocals), Justice Ian Jones (drums) and Andrew Ottimo (bass/vocals) began following their passion for music at ages when most kids still take afternoon naps. The trio has...

Cost: $20

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Paloma Hutton
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 12:00 PMWinter Poetry with Judson Scruton: Emily Dickinson—Pushing The Envelope

Thursday, Feb. 2, 9, 16 & 23 Winter Poetry with Judson Scruton: Emily Dickinson—Pushing The Envelope, 10:30 – noon. Judson Scruton leads this 4-part Winter Poetry Seminar Series...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 8:30 PMThe Unexpected Journey of an American Woman

The first in Grace Farms Foundation's Race & American Memory series, The Unexpected Journey of an American Woman will feature memoirist and domestic violence activist, Dede Bartlett, and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation
Telephone: 203-920-1702
Contact Name: Regan Hayes
Website »

More information
8:00 PMThe Machine Performs Pink Floyd

For more than 20 years The Machine has been paying tribute to one of rock’s most iconic bands!  Their live shows are legendary – with the band flawlessly reproducing Floyd songs,...

Cost: $45

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Paloma Hutton
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMid-Winter Book Sale

Come in from the cold, browse for books and media in a cozy, intimate environment. The Mid-Winter Book Sale will be held Saturday, February 18 through Sunday, February 19, 9am – 5pm daily....

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags