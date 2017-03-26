Edit ModuleShow Tags
Passion Fueled by Clean Energy

Winner Green Award 2017 for An Individual Effort: Scott Thompson

By Robin H. Phillips


Scott Thompson has been driving an increase in energy audits, solar installations, and electric vehicles.

Photos by Nate Thompson

Scott Thompson wants you to go green as soon as possible—and start with your home: “Get a home-energy audit and look into going solar. Also, next time you are car shopping, look at electric vehicles. Going green will almost always save money, too.” Thompson’s enthusiasm for all things “clean energy” is fueled by his devotion to the Clean Energy Task Force (CETF), a group under the auspices of the Town of Fairfield that he has chaired for the past four years.

The CETF supports and encourages the Fairfield town government to “go green,” and in 2014, Thompson led the development of Fairfield’s Clean Energy Action Plan.

A native of Connecticut, Thompson was born in Stamford but moved to Fairfield with his wife and two young children in 2005. “My love of nature was fostered by my parents. We spent a lot of time camping and being outdoors,” says Thompson. “My environmentalism started to move to the next level in college through a simple act of joining the Sierra Club, which is one of the nation’s most prominent environmental organizations.”

With a civil-engineering degree from UConn and a master’s in environmental engineering from Stanford, Thompson’s expertise is vital in his day job as a registered professional engineer and vice president of Louis Berger—a $1-billion global professional-services corporation that helps clients solve complex infrastructure and development challenges. In his spare time Thompson is leading the CETF and teaching. “I am especially proud of speaking to our students in the Fairfield Public Schools,” he explains. “Last year, I gave clean-energy presentations in the elementary and high schools.” He also teaches two classes through the Fairfield Continuing Ed program: Introduction to Electric Vehicles and Going Green: Beyond Recycling. 

Lately, Thompson says he is asked about what he thinks of our new presidential administration and if he is concerned about the potential policies with respect to clean energy. He says, “Although there is cause for concern with the changing political landscape, I have witnessed that the political rhetoric has mobilized people to take positive environmental actions, and I am really optimistic about the good things that can happen from this motivation level.” 

Whenever you meet anyone working in the green space in Fairfield County, Thompson’s name invariably comes up. This isn’t surprising since he and his team have much success to brag about. Under Thompson’s watch, more than 2,000 Fairfield residents have gotten home-energy audits, about 350 Fairfield residents have gone solar, and Fairfield now has over 50 electric vehicles registered and over a dozen public EV charging stations. That’s just a snapshot of the work he and the CETF are doing—and these successes can inspire other towns to follow his lead.

What can we expect from Thompson and the Clean Energy Task Force going forward? “We are developing a sustainability plan, which will address all aspects of going green, above and beyond clean energy,” says Thompson. Also on the agenda are solar carport proposals for the two town high schools, a clean-energy tour, and a plan for a new residential solar program. 

What keeps Thompson motivated? “My passion for environmental causes is driven by a deep belief that I am here on this earth to serve and to be a steward of the earth for future generations.”

Note: 2,000 town residents have gotten home-energy audits and 350 have gone solar

 

This article appears in the March/April 2017 issue of TownVibe Wilton

Today
11:45 AM - 11:45 PMNow Accepting Nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards

SilverSource – a leader in advocating for the needs of older adults and their families– announced today that it is now accepting nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards.  The...

Cost: FREE

Where:
SilverSource
2009 Summer Street
Stamford, CT  06905
View map »


Sponsor: SilverSource
Telephone: 203-324-6584
Contact Name: Linda Christensen
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"An Inverception" Site-Specific Installation by Jaq Belcher

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “An Inverception,” a site-specific installation created by roster artist Jaq Belcher.   This is the first time the gallery will...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (2030801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Show More...
Show Less...
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMAuthor Talk: Jane Hamilton - The Excellent Lombards

Tuesday, April 4 Author Talk: Jane Hamilton - The Excellent Lombards, 7 – 8:30 p.m. Notable author Jane Hamilton visits Wilton Library to discuss her latest novel, The Excellent Lombards....

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 120-376-23950
Website »

More information
Show More...
Show Less...
6:30 PM - 8:30 PMInterfaith Seder | From Darkness to Light

Grace Farms Foundation and the Interfaith Council of Southwestern Connecticut invite you to join us for an Interfaith Seder led by Rabbi Joshua Hammerman of Temple Beth-El,...

Cost: $10

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation
Telephone: 203-920-1702
Contact Name: Regan Hayes
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMThe Importance of  Meadows & Shrubland

Join Leslie Kane and Corrie Folsom-O’Keefe from the Bent of the River Audubon Center in Southbury, CT for a talk about the importance of both shrubland and meadows and the birds and pollinators...

Cost:   This adult program is $10 per New Pond Farm Member, $15 per non-member

Where:
New Pond Farm Education Center
101 Marchant Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Telephone: (203) 938-2117
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMFelting for Adults

 Come learn the fascinating craft of needle felting with New Pond Farm teacher, Sheila Dick. Work with carded fleece and make an array of charming projects! All materials are provided....

Cost: $20 per New Pond Farm Member, $25 per non-member

Where:
New Pond Farm Education Center
101 Marchant Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Telephone: (203) 938-2117
Website »

More information
Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PM - 7:30 PMSociety of Creative Arts of Newtown Art Exhibition Reception

Friday, April 7 Society of Creative Arts of Newtown Art Exhibition Reception, 6 – 7:30 p.m. The Society of Creative Arts of Newtown (SCAN) is a non-profit association of artists from western...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 120-376-23950
Website »

More information
Show More...
Show Less...
2:00 PM - 3:00 PMIntroduction to Fly Tying for Middle & High School Students

 Fly fisherman and veteran instructor, Tim Laughlin, will introduce you to the art of fly tying. Create your own “woolly bugger”. Equipment and materials provided....

Cost: $15 per New Pond Farm Member, $20 per non-member

Where:
New Pond Farm Education Center
101 Marchant Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Telephone: (203) 938-2117
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:30 PMOpera in Motion

Grace Farms Foundation's Arts Initiative invites visitors to join us for Opera in Motion, an open rehearsal of the University of Delaware's Opera Workshop Ensemble. A cast of vibrant...

Cost: Free

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation
Telephone: 203-920-1702
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:30 PMNew Perspectives Film Series—Very Semi-Serious

Saturday, April 8 New Perspectives Film Series—Very Semi-Serious, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.  Very Semi-Serious: A Partially Thorough Portrait of New Yorker Cartoonists is an offbeat...

Cost: Suggested donation of $5

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 120-376-23950
Website »

More information
Visions/Revisions Opens at CCP

The Center for Contemporary Printmaking (CCP) announces the opening of Visions/Revisions on Saturday, April 8, 2017, with a reception from 3pm to 5pm. This exhibition features works by The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Center for Contemporary Printmaking
299 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Show More...
Show Less...
