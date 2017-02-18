Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

It Takes a Tavern

Village Tavern on Main Street lives up to its award winning owners reputation

By Mallory Jennes


The long-awaited opening of Village Tavern on Main Street, filling the Dog & Pony space, was met warmly in late January. Created by restaurateurs, chefs Bruno DiFabio and Germano Minin, and Ridgefielder Joe Chelednik, Village Tavern is sure to be a hit.

Six-time World Pizza Champion, Chef DiFabio has 12 restaurants around the country as well as one in London. His partner in the kitchen, Germano Minin—who relocated from Santa Monica—was the 2014 winner on the Food Network series “Chopped.”

All dishes are made in-house, including handcrafted pastas. The New American cuisine “kissed by an Italian chef” includes items like king crab with beurre blanc sauce and crisps, or baby back ribs with roasted garlic and cranberry beans. Signature dishes include the black-cod fillet with miso glaze and venere rice, and stewed lamb shank.

Modern mixologist Steve Barone offers a provocative assortment of Prohibition-era classic cocktails, such as Bee’s Knees, composed of Barr Hill gin, local honey syrup, and lemon. Sundays bring a buffet-style brunch with a Bloody Mary bar and mimosas.

The muted, black-and-white photos, well-lit bar, and brown-leather booths provide a homey, upscale pub feel. With impressive yet moderately priced food, the Village Tavern is here to stay.  

Village Tavern
378 Main St.,
Ridgefield, CT
203-403-3400
vtridgefield.com

$$ Moderate

This article appears in the March/April 2017 issue of TownVibe Wilton

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Wilton »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

             

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

Weekend activities and events in the area
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Joy Riding

It’s never too late to discover the fun of cycling

Challenging Convention

Local women who changed the world

Wonderland Awaits

Annual Wilton Library benefit theme is “Alice in Wonderland” ––April 1

Art: Lemon Aid

Ed Romer has a different approach to different topics

Lakeside Living

A Ho-hum Colonial gets an Overhaul

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

February 2017

Today
3:00 PMThe Westchester Philharmonic Presents: Friends & Family Concert

On Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 3 pm at the Purchase College Performing Arts Center, the Philharmonic warmly invites music-lovers of all ages to hop aboard Principal Conductor Ted Sperling’s...

Cost: $40-$97

Where:
The Purchase College Performing Arts Center
735 Anderson Hill Road
Purchase, NY  10577
View map »


Sponsor: Westchester Philharmonic
Telephone: (914) 682-3707
Contact Name: Lenore Eggleston
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:00 PMConnecticut's Own Concert: The Madera Winds - All American

Sunday, Feb. 12 Connecticut's Own Concert: The Madera Winds - All American, 4 – 5 p.m. The Madera Winds, formed in 2012, is a blend of Connecticut Musicians who have performed over the...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information
6:00 PMComedy Night

We are excited to have members of the comedy improv troupe "Fairfield of Dreams" performing at CultureTea!  Enjoy an evening of laughs and tasty treats!  $15 +...

Cost: $15 + tax (comes out to $15.95 per ticket)

Where:
Culture Tea
101 Old Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT
View map »


Telephone: (203) 563-0594
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFine Line Art Gallery "Celebration of Love"

Fine Line Art Gallery is excited to host their annual Valentine’s Day show, Celebration of Love, starting on Thursday February 9th through Sunday the 12th with an Open House Reception on...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
4:00 PM - 5:30 PMValentine's Day Tea & Crafts at The New Canaan Historical Society

The New Canaan Historical Society is holding its most popular after school workshop for children ages 5 through 11 on Monday, February 13th from 4:00-5:30 pm.  Children will make a special...

Cost: $15/member $20 non-member

Where:
The New Canaan Historical Society
13 Oenoke Ridge
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: The New Canaan Historical Society
Telephone: 203-966-1776
Contact Name: Janet Lindstrom
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMThe New Canaan Historical Society 16th Annual Valentine Tea

The New Canaan Historical Society is hosting its 16th Annual Valentine Tea on Tuesday, February 14, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. There will be two tea sittings: At 1:00 and 3:00 pm. At 2:00 pm, Ellen...

Cost: $12/members $15/non-members

Where:
The New Canaan Historical Society
13 Oenoke Ridge
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: The New Canaan Historical Society
Telephone: 203-966-1776
Contact Name: Janet Lindstrom
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMPRE MARDI GRAS CLASS

You will eat what you make, so bring your appetite! AMG is also available for private group cooking classes. What To Expect: Great cooking isn’t about recipes—it’s...

Cost: $78 per person

Where:
AMG Catering and Events
196 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
2:00 PMNational Theatre of London LIVE in HD: Saint Joan

Gemma Arterton is Joan of Arc, broadcast live from the Donmar Warehouse. Bernard Shaw’s classic play follows the life and trial of a young country girl who declares a bloody mission to...

Cost: Ticket Price: $25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Paloma Hutton
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
8:30 PMThe Steppin Stones

Hannah Wicklund (guitar/vocals), Justice Ian Jones (drums) and Andrew Ottimo (bass/vocals) began following their passion for music at ages when most kids still take afternoon naps. The trio has...

Cost: $20

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Paloma Hutton
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 12:00 PMWinter Poetry with Judson Scruton: Emily Dickinson—Pushing The Envelope

Thursday, Feb. 2, 9, 16 & 23 Winter Poetry with Judson Scruton: Emily Dickinson—Pushing The Envelope, 10:30 – noon. Judson Scruton leads this 4-part Winter Poetry Seminar Series...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 8:30 PMThe Unexpected Journey of an American Woman

The first in Grace Farms Foundation's Race & American Memory series, The Unexpected Journey of an American Woman will feature memoirist and domestic violence activist, Dede Bartlett, and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation
Telephone: 203-920-1702
Contact Name: Regan Hayes
Website »

More information
8:00 PMThe Machine Performs Pink Floyd

For more than 20 years The Machine has been paying tribute to one of rock’s most iconic bands!  Their live shows are legendary – with the band flawlessly reproducing Floyd songs,...

Cost: $45

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Paloma Hutton
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMid-Winter Book Sale

Come in from the cold, browse for books and media in a cozy, intimate environment. The Mid-Winter Book Sale will be held Saturday, February 18 through Sunday, February 19, 9am – 5pm daily....

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags