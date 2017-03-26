Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Fourth Annual Green Awards

By Britta Nordstrom


Townvibe has organized The Green Awards to recognize businesses, non-profits, and individ­uals that are leading the local fight to protect the environment while also creating a sustainable social and economic community. 

The Green Awards will be presented March 9 at a reception and ceremony at Hotel Zero Degrees. For tickets, visit: townvibe.com/greenevent

and the winners are ...

Aspetuck Land Trust          Heineken USA          Scott Thompson

 

and honorable mentions ...

Of the dozens of nominations, the judges selected those who deserve special recognition for their efforts  

Bedford 2020 - A past Green Award winner, who have been successful in promoting a community-wide effort to reduce greenhouse emissions and to create a sustainable community that conserves its natural resources. 

Boehringer Ingelheim - Continually accomplishing its commitment to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions by 20 percent by 2020 by taking advantage of various energy-efficiency solutions. 

Curbside Compost - Operators Nick and Erica Skeadas left their careers and have committed to reducing the amount of incinerated waste and delivering clean soil through their green service. 

Eco Lustre - Relentless in its support of recycled metals and other recycled, up-cycled, and sustainable materials used in jewelry production as well as working to raise awareness in the media.

The Green Spot - The garden center has become a community gathering place working with local people throughout the area to offer green innovative thinking as well as providing organic and natural services. 

Mary Hogue - A Master Gardener who has installed countless gardens and who has become a Master Composter—teaching the art to many others. She is also on several committees that help protect forests, wetlands, and other parts of the environment.

Mill River Wetland Committee - For 50 years, the committee has advocated for, educated about, and engaged the community in the importance of a healthy watershed and river basin system and has grown to more than 400 volunteers. 

MowGreen - MowGreen reduces air and water pollution caused by gasoline and chemical based lawn care, as a carbon neutral company, focused on sustainable lawn-care services and technologies.

Planet Fuel - It is committed to its organic products as well as leveraging its successful business to support and further environmental causes and establishing the Planet Fuel Charitable Fund.

Sweet Earth Co. - Exemplifies the application of green-living principles in an organization by encompassing the full gamut of services that support the evolving culture of mindfulness as it pertains to our relationship with the land.

Wilton Go Green - For the past seven years, Wilton Go Green has committed to driving meaningful and measurable change in sustainable-living strategies by building awareness and educating all sectors of the community. A true leader in its category and an inspiration to other towns. 

the judges ...

Virginia P’an is a successful entrepreneur and winner of a 2016 Green Award. P’an is founder of Yumi EcoSolutions, which has a very simple mission: to replace plastics with sustainable natural products. “Plastics account for 25 percent of all solid waste in our landfills,” says P’an, who started her housewares and table-top products business in 2010.

Sharon Prince is co-founder of Grace Farms Foundation, in New Canaan, whose mission is to enhance lives through engagement with nature, arts, justice,community, and faith. Prince spearheaded the vision for Grace Farms and its River building, designed by the Pritzker Prize–winning firm SANAA, awarded TownVibe’s 2016 Green Award. Formerly the U.S. president of 66°North, she serves on the board of Next Generation Nepal.

Geoffrey Morris is editor-in-chief and publisher of TownVibe and its six publications and digital properties. He is a veteran of the magazine business—he was executive editor at National Review, senior editor at Reader’s Digest, and an editor at MBA Jungle. He has written and edited hundreds of articles, book reviews, and editorials, and his work has been nominated for two National Magazine Awards. 

past Green Award winners ...

2016
Bedford 2020 - Bedford 2020 is dedicated to reducing this town’s carbon footprint while creating a sustainable, environmentally responsible community through different waste-eliminating strategies and community education. 

Yumi Eco Solutions - Dedicated to replacing plastic materials with sustainable natural products. Yumi has developed product lines that are made out of biodegradable, compostable, and renewable materials and have created a new market that will have a positive global impact.  

Grace Farms Foundation - Following its mantra “sit lightly on the land,” Grace Farms has encompassed several green practices that inspire the community. Grace Farms is LEED certified with geothermal heating and cooling, low-iron insulated windows, and other high-efficiency internal systems. 

Captain Compost - Dan Delventhal is devoted to improving the way we look at our environment, pollution, and consumption. He has developed a gasoline-free law service as well as composting everything in his home. 

2015
Sustainable WestchesterThe organization allows communities to share ideas and services that lead to important sustainability-related opportunities. 

Western CT State UniversityWCSU has invested more than $450,000 in its largest residence hall, resulting in a reduction in energy use.

Daphne Dixon Her Live Green CT has produced 200 sustainability events, educated over 15,000 people, and organized 50 panel discussions. 

2014
CowPots This business is devoted to turning manure into odorless, biodegradable seedling containers that allow for unrestricted root growth, creating stronger, healthier plants. 

Greening Our ChildrenChronic diseases caused by the environment are now the leading public health concern, which is why Greening Our Children educates the community on how to build a green community and how to avoid environmental toxins.

Roni Widmer - Owner of Jelly Hill Farm, Widmer has now begun running weekly camps for elementary-aged kids that teach them about growing vegetables, caring for animals, and engaging in small acts with environmental purpose.

This article appears in the March/April 2017 issue of TownVibe Wilton

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Wilton »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

            

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

Weekend activities and events in the area
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Dance of Determination

Chasing a Dream to the NYC Ballet

Fancy Greenery

Ferns are hearty and have few pest or disease issues

Joy Riding

It’s never too late to discover the fun of cycling

Time in a Bottle

Green Award Winner 2017 Providing Green Goods or Services: Aspetuck Land Trust

Curb Appeal

Green Awards Honorable Mention 2017

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

April 2017

Today
11:45 AM - 11:45 PMNow Accepting Nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards

SilverSource – a leader in advocating for the needs of older adults and their families– announced today that it is now accepting nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards.  The...

Cost: FREE

Where:
SilverSource
2009 Summer Street
Stamford, CT  06905
View map »


Sponsor: SilverSource
Telephone: 203-324-6584
Contact Name: Linda Christensen
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"An Inverception" Site-Specific Installation by Jaq Belcher

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “An Inverception,” a site-specific installation created by roster artist Jaq Belcher.   This is the first time the gallery will...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (2030801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:45 AM - 11:45 PMNow Accepting Nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards

SilverSource – a leader in advocating for the needs of older adults and their families– announced today that it is now accepting nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards.  The...

Cost: FREE

Where:
SilverSource
2009 Summer Street
Stamford, CT  06905
View map »


Sponsor: SilverSource
Telephone: 203-324-6584
Contact Name: Linda Christensen
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM “Chromatic” Exhibit at The Maritime Garage Gallery

Art that represents music, tones paired with visions of grandeur, will be on exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery this spring. The exhibit, entitled “Chromatic,” features art that...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"An Inverception" Site-Specific Installation by Jaq Belcher

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “An Inverception,” a site-specific installation created by roster artist Jaq Belcher.   This is the first time the gallery will...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (2030801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:45 AM - 11:45 PMNow Accepting Nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards

SilverSource – a leader in advocating for the needs of older adults and their families– announced today that it is now accepting nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards.  The...

Cost: FREE

Where:
SilverSource
2009 Summer Street
Stamford, CT  06905
View map »


Sponsor: SilverSource
Telephone: 203-324-6584
Contact Name: Linda Christensen
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMAuthor Talk: Jane Hamilton - The Excellent Lombards

Tuesday, April 4 Author Talk: Jane Hamilton - The Excellent Lombards, 7 – 8:30 p.m. Notable author Jane Hamilton visits Wilton Library to discuss her latest novel, The Excellent Lombards....

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 120-376-23950
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM “Chromatic” Exhibit at The Maritime Garage Gallery

Art that represents music, tones paired with visions of grandeur, will be on exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery this spring. The exhibit, entitled “Chromatic,” features art that...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"An Inverception" Site-Specific Installation by Jaq Belcher

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “An Inverception,” a site-specific installation created by roster artist Jaq Belcher.   This is the first time the gallery will...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (2030801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:45 AM - 11:45 PMNow Accepting Nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards

SilverSource – a leader in advocating for the needs of older adults and their families– announced today that it is now accepting nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards.  The...

Cost: FREE

Where:
SilverSource
2009 Summer Street
Stamford, CT  06905
View map »


Sponsor: SilverSource
Telephone: 203-324-6584
Contact Name: Linda Christensen
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:30 PMInterfaith Seder | From Darkness to Light

Grace Farms Foundation and the Interfaith Council of Southwestern Connecticut invite you to join us for an Interfaith Seder led by Rabbi Joshua Hammerman of Temple Beth-El,...

Cost: $10

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation
Telephone: 203-920-1702
Contact Name: Regan Hayes
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM “Chromatic” Exhibit at The Maritime Garage Gallery

Art that represents music, tones paired with visions of grandeur, will be on exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery this spring. The exhibit, entitled “Chromatic,” features art that...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"An Inverception" Site-Specific Installation by Jaq Belcher

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “An Inverception,” a site-specific installation created by roster artist Jaq Belcher.   This is the first time the gallery will...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (2030801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMThe Importance of  Meadows & Shrubland

Join Leslie Kane and Corrie Folsom-O’Keefe from the Bent of the River Audubon Center in Southbury, CT for a talk about the importance of both shrubland and meadows and the birds and pollinators...

Cost:   This adult program is $10 per New Pond Farm Member, $15 per non-member

Where:
New Pond Farm Education Center
101 Marchant Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Telephone: (203) 938-2117
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:45 AM - 11:45 PMNow Accepting Nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards

SilverSource – a leader in advocating for the needs of older adults and their families– announced today that it is now accepting nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards.  The...

Cost: FREE

Where:
SilverSource
2009 Summer Street
Stamford, CT  06905
View map »


Sponsor: SilverSource
Telephone: 203-324-6584
Contact Name: Linda Christensen
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM “Chromatic” Exhibit at The Maritime Garage Gallery

Art that represents music, tones paired with visions of grandeur, will be on exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery this spring. The exhibit, entitled “Chromatic,” features art that...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"An Inverception" Site-Specific Installation by Jaq Belcher

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “An Inverception,” a site-specific installation created by roster artist Jaq Belcher.   This is the first time the gallery will...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (2030801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMFelting for Adults

 Come learn the fascinating craft of needle felting with New Pond Farm teacher, Sheila Dick. Work with carded fleece and make an array of charming projects! All materials are provided....

Cost: $20 per New Pond Farm Member, $25 per non-member

Where:
New Pond Farm Education Center
101 Marchant Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Telephone: (203) 938-2117
Website »

More information
WESTPORT ARTISTS COLLECTIVE POP UP EXHIBITION

Pop into a special Spring Pop Up show by the Westport Artists Collective on Thursday, April 6 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. The Pop Up is free and open to the public, and will be on view...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 Riverside Avenue
Westport, CT
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:45 AM - 11:45 PMNow Accepting Nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards

SilverSource – a leader in advocating for the needs of older adults and their families– announced today that it is now accepting nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards.  The...

Cost: FREE

Where:
SilverSource
2009 Summer Street
Stamford, CT  06905
View map »


Sponsor: SilverSource
Telephone: 203-324-6584
Contact Name: Linda Christensen
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 7:30 PMSociety of Creative Arts of Newtown Art Exhibition Reception

Friday, April 7 Society of Creative Arts of Newtown Art Exhibition Reception, 6 – 7:30 p.m. The Society of Creative Arts of Newtown (SCAN) is a non-profit association of artists from western...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 120-376-23950
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:15 PMBroadway Smash "End of the Rainbow" Makes Fairfield County Premiere at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "End of the Rainbow," a play with music by Peter Quilter. It's December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback...again. In a London hotel room, with both her new...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Music Theatre of Connecticut
Telephone: 203-454-3883
Website »

More information
The Society of Creative Arts of Newtown

Wilton Library’s walls bursting with color with SCAN opening April 7. With more than 40 artists featured in the Society of Creative Arts of Newtown art exhibition opening at Wilton Library...

Cost: Free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT
View map »


Telephone: 203-762-6334
Website »

More information
WESTPORT ARTISTS COLLECTIVE POP UP EXHIBITION

Pop into a special Spring Pop Up show by the Westport Artists Collective on Thursday, April 6 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. The Pop Up is free and open to the public, and will be on view...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 Riverside Avenue
Westport, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM “Chromatic” Exhibit at The Maritime Garage Gallery

Art that represents music, tones paired with visions of grandeur, will be on exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery this spring. The exhibit, entitled “Chromatic,” features art that...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"An Inverception" Site-Specific Installation by Jaq Belcher

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “An Inverception,” a site-specific installation created by roster artist Jaq Belcher.   This is the first time the gallery will...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (2030801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:45 AM - 11:45 PMNow Accepting Nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards

SilverSource – a leader in advocating for the needs of older adults and their families– announced today that it is now accepting nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards.  The...

Cost: FREE

Where:
SilverSource
2009 Summer Street
Stamford, CT  06905
View map »


Sponsor: SilverSource
Telephone: 203-324-6584
Contact Name: Linda Christensen
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:00 PMIntroduction to Fly Tying for Middle & High School Students

 Fly fisherman and veteran instructor, Tim Laughlin, will introduce you to the art of fly tying. Create your own “woolly bugger”. Equipment and materials provided....

Cost: $15 per New Pond Farm Member, $20 per non-member

Where:
New Pond Farm Education Center
101 Marchant Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Telephone: (203) 938-2117
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:30 PMOpera in Motion

Grace Farms Foundation's Arts Initiative invites visitors to join us for Opera in Motion, an open rehearsal of the University of Delaware's Opera Workshop Ensemble. A cast of vibrant...

Cost: Free

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation
Telephone: 203-920-1702
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:30 PMNew Perspectives Film Series—Very Semi-Serious

Saturday, April 8 New Perspectives Film Series—Very Semi-Serious, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.  Very Semi-Serious: A Partially Thorough Portrait of New Yorker Cartoonists is an offbeat...

Cost: Suggested donation of $5

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 120-376-23950
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:15 PMBroadway Smash "End of the Rainbow" Makes Fairfield County Premiere at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "End of the Rainbow," a play with music by Peter Quilter. It's December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback...again. In a London hotel room, with both her new...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Music Theatre of Connecticut
Telephone: 203-454-3883
Website »

More information
READING OF NOEL COWARD’S SOPHISTICATED COMEDY, HAY FEVER

It’s well past time for laughter, and laughter will fill the beautiful black box theatre at 5 Gregory Blvd in Norwalk, when the Theatre Artists Workshop presents Noel Coward’s...

Cost: free, but a $15 donation is suggested at the door

Where:
Theatre Artists Workshop
5 Gregory Blvd
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Visions/Revisions Opens at CCP

The Center for Contemporary Printmaking (CCP) announces the opening of Visions/Revisions on Saturday, April 8, 2017, with a reception from 3pm to 5pm. This exhibition features works by The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Center for Contemporary Printmaking
299 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
The Society of Creative Arts of Newtown

Wilton Library’s walls bursting with color with SCAN opening April 7. With more than 40 artists featured in the Society of Creative Arts of Newtown art exhibition opening at Wilton Library...

Cost: Free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT
View map »


Telephone: 203-762-6334
Website »

More information
WESTPORT ARTISTS COLLECTIVE POP UP EXHIBITION

Pop into a special Spring Pop Up show by the Westport Artists Collective on Thursday, April 6 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. The Pop Up is free and open to the public, and will be on view...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 Riverside Avenue
Westport, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"An Inverception" Site-Specific Installation by Jaq Belcher

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “An Inverception,” a site-specific installation created by roster artist Jaq Belcher.   This is the first time the gallery will...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (2030801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags