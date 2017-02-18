Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Dance of Determination

Chasing a Dream to the NYC Ballet

By Lynn Stack


Former Wilton High School grad Mary Liz Sell is now a dancer with the New York City Ballet.

Photo by Kate Taylor / Quince and Mulberry Studios

Carol Sell adores ballet. Her husband Rick prefers soccer. So when their daughter Mary Liz turned five, the couple encouraged her to try both. For the next three years, the youngster twirled her way through dance classes, and chased soccer balls with friends. When she started showing up for games in pink tights, her parents realized she was trying to tell them something. “Ballet was harder for me than soccer, and I liked that,” Mary Liz recalls. “It allowed me to see the progress I was making.” That simple insight launched the Sells on an odyssey into the intensely competitive world of professional ballet. 

By age ten, Mary Liz was attending Manhattan’s prestigious School of American Ballet. Following an academic day in Wilton, the young dancer was headed into New York City for classes at SAB, doing her homework in the car. When not in Manhattan, she attended a ballet school closer to home.                

Mary Liz’s mentor and long-time instructor Linda Freyer recognized her protégée’s zeal and determination early on. “Even as a little girl, Mary Liz had an enormous passion for dancing,” says the Freyer Academy of Ballet founder. “Nothing was going to stand in her way—not school, not friends, not the prom.” 

Advancing the young dancer’s ambition was a full-family commitment. “I would watch Mary Liz’s youngest brother after school, while Carol drove her to the city for ballet classes day after day,” Freyer says. “Rick worked, took care of their two older sons, and helped with dinner and the household.” It was the unwavering support of Mary Liz’s family and Freyer that fanned the spark ignited by her mother years earlier.

The Sells kept up their rigorous schedule through Mary Liz’s sophomore year of high school. Recognizing the need to immerse herself fully in ballet if she hoped to make a profession of it, the dancer collaborated with Wilton High School administrators to develop an academically acceptable correspondence curriculum that would allow her to earn her diploma. 

By autumn, the 16 year old was living on Manhattan’s Upper West Side with Feyer’s daughter, Heidi, at the time a student in the Ailey/Fordham University BFA program. “Heidi was like my mom,” Mary Liz says. “I’d go to an open class at Steps on Broadway in the morning, take classes at SAB in the afternoon, then return to the apartment and do my schoolwork. I had to teach myself, and Heidi would help.”

That dedication paid off when Mary Liz was selected to join the internationally renowned New York City Ballet. Dancers begin in the Corps de Ballet and advance either to senior corps members, the position Mary Liz now holds, soloists, or principals. “I don’t necessarily aspire to be a principal dancer,” she says. “Principals typically dance one ballet a night, whereas the corps dances two or three.”

The training is incredibly rigorous, especially during performance season when, in addition to conditioning, Mary Liz dances ten hours a day. Not surprisingly, she’s sustained her share of injuries. Four years into dancing with the NYCB, she began experiencing severe pain in her ankle. “I have this crazy pain tolerance, which isn’t good, because the injury inevitably gets worse. I kept ignoring it, then my other ankle started hurting so much that I forgot about the pain from my first injury.” When the curtain came down on the last performance of the season, she was in the doctor’s office, scheduling surgery. 

Despite the sacrifice and commitment required, professional ballet confers an ineffable and transient magic all its own. “Sometimes what you release is very powerful to the audience—and then it’s gone,” Mary Liz explains. “That’s what I love about live performance: You create this work of art at this moment in time, and this particular audience is the only one that will ever see it. The next night, we will dance the same ballet, but it’s always different.”

While performing in Paris this past summer, Mary Liz celebrated her 30th birthday, which means she’ll likely “expire” in five years. Retirement age comes earlier for corps members because they dance so much more than soloists and principals. While the latter may perform into their late 40s, corps dancers typically retire between the ages of 28 and 36.

What’s next for the woman who’s devoted her life to ballet? “I have so many things I want to do. I love writing and will probably write fiction that’s influenced by my experiences. It’s a magical little world, ballet. It allows for so many interesting stories.” Not the least of which is this ballerina’s own.

This article appears in the March/April 2017 issue of TownVibe Wilton

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Wilton »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

             

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

Weekend activities and events in the area
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Joy Riding

It’s never too late to discover the fun of cycling

Challenging Convention

Local women who changed the world

Wonderland Awaits

Annual Wilton Library benefit theme is “Alice in Wonderland” ––April 1

It Takes a Tavern

Village Tavern on Main Street lives up to its award winning owners reputation

Art: Lemon Aid

Ed Romer has a different approach to different topics

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

February 2017

Today
3:00 PMThe Westchester Philharmonic Presents: Friends & Family Concert

On Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 3 pm at the Purchase College Performing Arts Center, the Philharmonic warmly invites music-lovers of all ages to hop aboard Principal Conductor Ted Sperling’s...

Cost: $40-$97

Where:
The Purchase College Performing Arts Center
735 Anderson Hill Road
Purchase, NY  10577
View map »


Sponsor: Westchester Philharmonic
Telephone: (914) 682-3707
Contact Name: Lenore Eggleston
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:00 PMConnecticut's Own Concert: The Madera Winds - All American

Sunday, Feb. 12 Connecticut's Own Concert: The Madera Winds - All American, 4 – 5 p.m. The Madera Winds, formed in 2012, is a blend of Connecticut Musicians who have performed over the...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information
6:00 PMComedy Night

We are excited to have members of the comedy improv troupe "Fairfield of Dreams" performing at CultureTea!  Enjoy an evening of laughs and tasty treats!  $15 +...

Cost: $15 + tax (comes out to $15.95 per ticket)

Where:
Culture Tea
101 Old Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT
View map »


Telephone: (203) 563-0594
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFine Line Art Gallery "Celebration of Love"

Fine Line Art Gallery is excited to host their annual Valentine’s Day show, Celebration of Love, starting on Thursday February 9th through Sunday the 12th with an Open House Reception on...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
4:00 PM - 5:30 PMValentine's Day Tea & Crafts at The New Canaan Historical Society

The New Canaan Historical Society is holding its most popular after school workshop for children ages 5 through 11 on Monday, February 13th from 4:00-5:30 pm.  Children will make a special...

Cost: $15/member $20 non-member

Where:
The New Canaan Historical Society
13 Oenoke Ridge
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: The New Canaan Historical Society
Telephone: 203-966-1776
Contact Name: Janet Lindstrom
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMThe New Canaan Historical Society 16th Annual Valentine Tea

The New Canaan Historical Society is hosting its 16th Annual Valentine Tea on Tuesday, February 14, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. There will be two tea sittings: At 1:00 and 3:00 pm. At 2:00 pm, Ellen...

Cost: $12/members $15/non-members

Where:
The New Canaan Historical Society
13 Oenoke Ridge
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: The New Canaan Historical Society
Telephone: 203-966-1776
Contact Name: Janet Lindstrom
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMPRE MARDI GRAS CLASS

You will eat what you make, so bring your appetite! AMG is also available for private group cooking classes. What To Expect: Great cooking isn’t about recipes—it’s...

Cost: $78 per person

Where:
AMG Catering and Events
196 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
2:00 PMNational Theatre of London LIVE in HD: Saint Joan

Gemma Arterton is Joan of Arc, broadcast live from the Donmar Warehouse. Bernard Shaw’s classic play follows the life and trial of a young country girl who declares a bloody mission to...

Cost: Ticket Price: $25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Paloma Hutton
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
8:30 PMThe Steppin Stones

Hannah Wicklund (guitar/vocals), Justice Ian Jones (drums) and Andrew Ottimo (bass/vocals) began following their passion for music at ages when most kids still take afternoon naps. The trio has...

Cost: $20

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Paloma Hutton
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 12:00 PMWinter Poetry with Judson Scruton: Emily Dickinson—Pushing The Envelope

Thursday, Feb. 2, 9, 16 & 23 Winter Poetry with Judson Scruton: Emily Dickinson—Pushing The Envelope, 10:30 – noon. Judson Scruton leads this 4-part Winter Poetry Seminar Series...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 8:30 PMThe Unexpected Journey of an American Woman

The first in Grace Farms Foundation's Race & American Memory series, The Unexpected Journey of an American Woman will feature memoirist and domestic violence activist, Dede Bartlett, and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation
Telephone: 203-920-1702
Contact Name: Regan Hayes
Website »

More information
8:00 PMThe Machine Performs Pink Floyd

For more than 20 years The Machine has been paying tribute to one of rock’s most iconic bands!  Their live shows are legendary – with the band flawlessly reproducing Floyd songs,...

Cost: $45

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Paloma Hutton
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMid-Winter Book Sale

Come in from the cold, browse for books and media in a cozy, intimate environment. The Mid-Winter Book Sale will be held Saturday, February 18 through Sunday, February 19, 9am – 5pm daily....

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags