Art: Lemon Aid

Ed Romer has a different approach to different topics

There’s something about the clean lines and simple repetition of an everyday citrus fruit in Ed Romer’s Nine Lemons that grabs you.

“I like the color and shape,” says Romer. What inspires him? “My art is about emotion sometimes; about image and color sometimes; about politics sometimes. But there is no unifying thread.”

Romer, a retired businessman and entrepreneur, is also a printmaker, furniture designer, philanthropist, art enthusiast, and bon vivant. Nine Lemons is on display at xpozure gallery until May.