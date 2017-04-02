Edit ModuleShow Tags
What is the history behind painting eggs for Easter?

By Juliette Verlaque


Easter and eggs have gone hand in hand for hundreds of years, and it’s not hard to find the connection between eggs and a springtime celebration of rebirth. It’s a little more challenging to figure out why so many of these eggs are painted, dyed, and otherwise ornamented into brilliant patterns and hues each year. 

Humans have taken it upon themselves to decorate eggshells since ancient times. Decorated ostrich shells dating back 60,000 years have been found in Africa, and ostrich eggs were all the rage 5,000 years ago in Sumer and Egypt. Christians jumped on the egg-decorating bandwagon a little later, beginning with the Mesopotamians, who dyed eggs red in memory of the blood of Christ. The Christian Church supposedly made the practice official around the 12th century, and Christians have continued the custom ever since. 

Other theories star Mary Magdalene and an egg that turned red representing the stone that had been rolled away from Christ’s tomb. Various versions of the legend differ, depending on location. One takes place at Jesus’ tomb, one before Emperor Tiberius of Rome, and a third with the soldiers who crucified Jesus. Regardless of the specifics, each version ends the same way: the eggs that Mary brought with her turn red thus beginning a tradition of egg-dying that continues today.

Whatever the history behind painting eggs may be, one thing is for sure: this year’s Easter will be no different. Get ready to paint those eggs—any color you like—and Happy Easter to those who celebrate. 

This article appears in the March/April 2015 issue of TownVibe Wilton

11:45 AM - 11:45 PMNow Accepting Nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards

SilverSource – a leader in advocating for the needs of older adults and their families– announced today that it is now accepting nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards.  The...

Cost: FREE

Where:
SilverSource
2009 Summer Street
Stamford, CT  06905
View map »


Sponsor: SilverSource
Telephone: 203-324-6584
Contact Name: Linda Christensen
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:15 PMBroadway Smash "End of the Rainbow" Makes Fairfield County Premiere at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "End of the Rainbow," a play with music by Peter Quilter. It's December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback...again. In a London hotel room, with both her new...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Music Theatre of Connecticut
Telephone: 203-454-3883
Website »

More information
READING OF NOEL COWARD’S SOPHISTICATED COMEDY, HAY FEVER

It’s well past time for laughter, and laughter will fill the beautiful black box theatre at 5 Gregory Blvd in Norwalk, when the Theatre Artists Workshop presents Noel Coward’s...

Cost: free, but a $15 donation is suggested at the door

Where:
Theatre Artists Workshop
5 Gregory Blvd
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Visions/Revisions Opens at CCP

The Center for Contemporary Printmaking (CCP) announces the opening of Visions/Revisions on Saturday, April 8, 2017, with a reception from 3pm to 5pm. This exhibition features works by The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Center for Contemporary Printmaking
299 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
The Society of Creative Arts of Newtown

Wilton Library’s walls bursting with color with SCAN opening April 7. With more than 40 artists featured in the Society of Creative Arts of Newtown art exhibition opening at Wilton Library...

Cost: Free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT
View map »


Telephone: 203-762-6334
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
