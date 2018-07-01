Wilton Out & About - July/August
6.27 Whoo hoo! At long last, the school year is nearly over. All first-to-fifth-graders are invited to a magical Mad Hatter Tea Party on the lawn at the Wilton Historical Society. There will be lawn games including a teacup relay, sack races, and even flamingo croquet. And of course, there will be tea sandwiches, cakes, and (nut-free) cookies. Remember to put on your favorite hat for this special celebration. June 27 @ 3:30-4:30 PM Registration required. wiltonhistorical.org
7.1-8.24 The Reading is Out of This World! program at the Wilton Library stimulates kids’ imaginations with wonderful stories and fun activities while learning about space. July 1 through August 24. Children register on Wandoo Reader, and keep an online reading log, complete challenges, and win prizes. www.wiltonlibrary.org
7.1- 9.3 Later, Alligator! // A rare eight-foot albino alligator arrives at the Maritime Aquarium for a special exhibit running from July 1 through Labor Day. A shaded enclosure will keep this unique reptilian visitor safe. Free with Aquarium admission. maritimeaquarium.org
7.6 Preparing for Perseids: On Friday, July 6 @ 7:30 PM, head to the Observatory at the Stamford Museum & Nature Center for Jason Kendall’s fascinating presentation “Preparing for Perseids,” about the late summer meteor showers. Enjoy stunning views of the night sky looking through a 22-inch research telescope. Ages seven to infinity. stamfordmuseum.com
7.8, 7.26 Summer Tunes // The 18th annual Summer Music & More Concert Series has something for everyone. On July 8 it’s the a cappella group The Conn Artists, on July 19 it’s Billy and the Showmen, and on July 26 it’s Echoes of Sinatra with Steve Kazlauskas. Brubeck Room. No charge. www.wiltonlibrary.org
7.10-7.28 A Flea in Her Ear, Raymonde has everything a turn-of-the-century Parisian housewife could want—except for a husband who lavishes her with attention in bed. Doubting his fidelity, she gets a “flea in her ear,” sending all involved on a wild ride of accusations, mistaken identities, and riotous confusions. westportplayhouse.org
7.14 With more than 40 gold and platinum records, Don McLean helped define the music of the ’70s with is classic hits “American Pie” and “Vincent” (aka “Starry, Starry Night”). McLean brings his musical genius to the Ridgefield Playhouse at 8 PM on July 14. with David Leonard as the opening act. ridgefieldplayhouse.org
