Wilton Out & About - July/August

6.27 Whoo hoo! At long last, the school year is nearly over. All first-to-fifth-graders are invited to a magical Mad Hatter Tea Party on the lawn at the Wilton Historical Society. There will be lawn games including a teacup relay, sack races, and even flamingo croquet. And of course, there will be tea sandwiches, cakes, and (nut-free) cookies. Remember to put on your favorite hat for this special celebration. June 27 @ 3:30-4:30 PM Registration required. wiltonhistorical.org

7.1-8.24 The Reading is Out of This World! program at the Wilton Library stimulates kids’ imaginations with wonderful stories and fun activities while learning about space. July 1 through August 24. Children register on Wandoo Reader, and keep an online reading log, complete challenges, and win prizes. www.wiltonlibrary.org

7.1- 9.3 Later, Alligator! // A rare eight-foot albino alligator arrives at the Maritime Aquarium for a special exhibit running from July 1 through Labor Day. A shaded enclosure will keep this unique reptilian visitor safe. Free with Aquarium admission. maritimeaquarium.org

7.6 Preparing for Perseids: On Friday, July 6 @ 7:30 PM, head to the Observatory at the Stamford Museum & Nature Center for Jason Kendall’s fascinating presentation “Preparing for Perseids,” about the late summer meteor showers. Enjoy stunning views of the night sky looking through a 22-inch research telescope. Ages seven to infinity. stamfordmuseum.com

7.8, 7.26 Summer Tunes // The 18th annual Summer Music & More Concert Series has something for everyone. On July 8 it’s the a cappella group The Conn Artists, on July 19 it’s Billy and the Showmen, and on July 26 it’s Echoes of Sinatra with Steve Kazlauskas. Brubeck Room. No charge. www.wiltonlibrary.org

7.10-7.28 A Flea in Her Ear, Raymonde has everything a turn-of-the-century Parisian housewife could want—except for a husband who lavishes her with attention in bed. Doubting his fidelity, she gets a “flea in her ear,” sending all involved on a wild ride of accusations, mistaken identities, and riotous confusions. westportplayhouse.org