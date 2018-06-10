What are local places we can go swimming this summer?

Photo by Megan Smith-Harris

There’s nothing quite like jumping into cool, blue water on a hot summer day. But without a club membership, it can be a challenge to find an affordable swim day. In town, the freshwater swimming pond at Merwin Meadows offers a refreshing respite for just a few dollars a day per person. For another natural swim, Lake Mohegan (and Sprinkler Park) in Fairfield is a picturesque way to cool off under the supervision of a lifeguard. If your goal is learning to swim or practicing with guidance, there are swim classes like the ones at the Riverbrook Regional YMCA on Danbury Road, Wings Over Water School in Fairfield, and Goldfish Swim School in Norwalk. All offer lessons and swim time for a fee. If you have little ones, heading to the Splashpad at Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk can be a fun way to cool down. For those with friends in neighboring towns, ask when they’re planning a day at the pool: For $10 per person or less, the town pools in Westport and New Canaan offer day passes to anyone in the company of a resident pass holder.

Most of Fairfield County’s beaches—like Southport Beach—are open to the public. Parking can be a challenge, as most lots are reserved for residents with a permit sticker. The Sherwood Island State Park off exit 18 on I-95N is a nice way to swim in Long Island Sound, and their reliable parking is $22 on weekends and $15 on weekdays. If you’re looking to stay truly close by though, waiting for an invitation to a friend or neighbor’s house with a pool will always be the best bet for summer fun. Just don’t forget to bring a thank you gift, like fresh flowers!