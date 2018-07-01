Truckin’, Trackside

Food Truck Fest––August 12

By Bill Harris

Trackside Teen Center serves up the perfect summer family event with its inaugural Food Truck Festival on Sunday, August 12 (11 am-6 pm), at the Trackside parking lot, next to Metro-North train station.

Dozens of food trucks will be standing by with their mobile kitchens, ovens, and freezers, to offer up everything from hot wood-fired pizza, meatball subs, and tacos, to lobster rolls, pierogis, and ice cream. The Melt Mobile takes the simple grilled cheese sandwich to amazing new heights by offering an array of options like pulled-pork, caramelized onions, and pickles. Nosh Hound will have a delicious beer-battered mahi-mahi fish taco with coconut, peanut, chili and curry. Seaside Sliders has fresh salads and mouth-watering burgers.

And, that’s just the beginning according to Trackside executive director Mark Ketley. “In addition to the amazing array of delicious food provided by trucks driving in from all over the state, we’ll also have a truck with taps of different craft beers, live musical acts, arts and crafts, and games for kids, including a bounce house and water slide.”

Trackside is a local hub of teen activity that offers a safe, fun, drug- and alcohol-free environment to foster healthy social relationships. The Food Truck festival directly benefits Trackside. $10 per car or $5 walk-in.