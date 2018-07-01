Edit ModuleShow Tags
Truckin’, Trackside

Food Truck Fest––August 12

By Bill Harris


Trackside Teen Center serves up the perfect summer family event with its inaugural Food Truck Festival on Sunday, August 12 (11 am-6 pm), at the Trackside parking lot, next to Metro-North train station.

Dozens of food trucks will be standing by with their mobile kitchens, ovens, and freezers, to offer up everything from hot wood-fired pizza, meatball subs, and tacos, to lobster rolls, pierogis, and ice cream. The Melt Mobile takes the simple grilled cheese sandwich to amazing new heights by offering an array of options like pulled-pork, caramelized onions, and pickles. Nosh Hound will have a delicious beer-battered mahi-mahi fish taco with coconut, peanut, chili and curry. Seaside Sliders has fresh salads and mouth-watering burgers.

And, that’s just the beginning according to Trackside executive director Mark Ketley. “In addition to the amazing array of delicious food  provided by trucks driving in from all over the state, we’ll also have a truck with taps of different craft beers, live musical acts, arts and crafts, and games for kids, including a bounce house and water slide.”

Trackside is a local hub of teen activity that offers a safe, fun, drug- and alcohol-free environment to foster healthy social relationships. The Food Truck festival directly benefits Trackside. $10 per car or $5 walk-in. 

This article appears in the July/August 2018 issue of TownVibe Wilton

July 2018

Today
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMA Walk to Weir Pond

A Fun Thing to Do This Weekend-July 8, 2018 10 am! Join Park Ranger Amanda Lord on a one hour guided walk to Weir Pond. You will walk in the footsteps of Julian Alden Weir, the world-class...

Cost: Free

Where:
Weir Farm National Historic Site
735 Nod Hill Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Conservation Commission
Telephone: 203-210-5240
Contact Name: Jackie Algon
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 2:00 PMFREE Dental Screenings at Newark ShopRite

The ShopRite located at 206 Springfield Avenue in Newark, N.J.  is hosting a FREE event for children and parents Sunday, July 8 from 12 noon to 2:00 p.m. Open to the public, the event will...

Cost: Free

Where:
The ShopRite located at 206 Springfield Avenue in
206 Springfield Avenue
Newark, NJ
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 2:30 PMTalk, Tour & Honey Tasting

Red Bee Apiary's Talk, Tour & Honey Tastings are an opportunity to visit a working apiary and experience honey at its source. Take a tour of Red Bee's apiary and gardens, once...

Cost: $35

Where:
Red Bee Honey
Weston, CT  06883


Sponsor: Red Bee Honey
Contact Name: Emily Sabo, Events Manager
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 3:00 PMFarmers and Friends Family Picnic Fundraiser at Stepping Stones

Stepping Stones hosts the first "Farmers and Friends Family Picnic" to benefit the Norwalk Foodshed at Stepping Stones Museum for Children. The fun-filled, outdoor...

Cost: Adults $45, children $25

Where:
Stepping Stones Museum For Children
303 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT  06850
View map »


Sponsor: Stepping Stones Museum For Children
Telephone: (203) 899-0606
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 5:00 PMButterflies and Pollinator at Keeler Library- July 14th

Explore the incredible life cycle of the Monarch butterfly and learn about the challenges & threats faced by this beautiful insect, as well as what we can do to make a difference. We will also...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
