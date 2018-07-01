The Art of It: A Colorful Quartet

By Megan Smith-Harris

Melissa Meyer’s abstract work Ninth Avenue Quartet IV initially captures the viewers’ attention by its bold use of color and signature calligraphic style, but the longer you look at it, the more intriguing it becomes. “

Like a good bottle of wine, her works open up when allowed to breathe and the more one looks, the more notes are savored,” says Rachael Palicios of Heather Gaudio Fine Art. By priming her canvases with gesso and then sanding them down to achieve a smooth surface, Meyer then dilutes her oil pigments “to achieve a watercolor or ink-like viscosity.”

Meyer’s works are in numerous collections, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art, the Guggenheim Museum, and the Brooklyn Museum. Heather Gaudio Fine Art, 66 Elm St., New Canaan