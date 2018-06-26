Edit ModuleShow Tags
Tip To Toe

Sponsored - Podiatrist Jennifer Tauber brings relief to weary feet




DR. JENNIFER TAUBER, a native to the Connecticut area, sits on the Board of Directors at the Connecticut Podiatric Medical Association and is the founder and owner of New Canaan Podiatry.

Why did you choose to become a podiatrist?
I knew that I wanted to specialize in a medical profession, and since I had been to a podiatrist as a child, I knew that the scope of practice wasn’t limited to just toenails (which unfortunately, many people think is the case). I also knew that in a well-rounded practice I could see all different types of patients all day.

A lot of what a podiatrist does provides instant gratification to their patients. You walk in, in pain (think painful ingrown toenail), and leave feeling much better. It is really rewarding to be able to do that for patients, and not many other medical professionals can say the same. Also, it’s a great profession for a mother. I don’t need to take calls in the middle of the night, and by owning my own practice, I can create flexibility in my schedule if I need it.

Tell us about your office.
It’s brand new and includes three exam rooms, one gait lab, and a pedicure room. Some patients relate that it has a spa-like atmosphere. We have digital x-ray equipment and ultrasound for easy and quick diagnosis, as well as an MLS robotic laser that is 90-percent effective at treating chronic and acute injuries, fungal nails, and diabetic or idiopathic neuropathy.

What is a gait lab?
It is a facility used for gait and motion analysis when casting for custom orthotics. If you have an issue with pain on the bottom of your feet when running, for instance, I can evaluate the high pressure points on the bottom of your feet, and then I know how to offload or cast to alleviate these “hot spots.” It’s also a great tool for the elderly population or those with diabetes who are prone to wounds that don’t heal from high-pressure points on the bottom of their feet.

What other services do you provide?
I have a certified nail technician who performs medical pedicures with no chance for cross or direct contamination. There are several different levels of pedicures, and we also offer Keryflex nail restoration system that is applied tounsightly nails to cover up the issue as well as to promote healthy nail outgrow. I also sell a variety of products ranging from anti-fungal lotions and analgesic creams to Vionic shoes.

Dr. Jennifer Tauber

EDUCATION
Undergrad: Manhattan College
Podiatry School: New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Residency: St. Barnabas Hospital

PROFESSIONAL SOCIETIES
American Podiatric Medical Association
Connecticut Podiatric Medical Association
American Association for Women Podiatrists
Gait and Clinical Movement Analysis Society

HONORS & ACHIEVEMENTS
Member of Phi Delta Epsilon, International
Medical Fraternity
Member of the Honor Society of Epsilon Sigma Pi
Magna Cum Laude, Manhattan College

NEW CANAAN PODIATRY
107 Cherry St.
New Canaan, CT
203-548-7688

newcanaanpodiatry.com

June 2018

