Baja Cocina is beach causal meets fresh, authentic Mexican

By Caroline Suozzi

Since opening in late April, Baja Cocina has been a popular spot on Main Street, Ridgefield. Décor mimicks a Baja beach bar: surf posters, light colors, and rustic-style tables.

Guests order food along a cafeteria-style counter, and the menu offers an array of breakfast items served from seven am to noon, including pancakes, French toast, and omelettes. For lunch and dinner, signature tacos reign supreme. Try the Baja, which includes the fish of the week, chipotle slaw, and serrano sauce. Guests can also create their own taco by choosing from a variety of meats, vegetables, rice, beans, and fresh toppings that are on display behind the counter.

Owner Larry Debany hired brother and sister chefs George and Gloria Villalba to create authentic Mexican meals that are all prepared from scratch. The Villalba siblings are proud to bring their Mexican heritage to Ridgefield and hope to create new and innovate weekly specials that add a twist to traditional recipes. Baja Cocina adds to the town’s taco offerings, following the popular Prime Taco, which opened late 2017 on Danbury Road.