Remembering
Charlotte Taverna
This past winter, the Wilton community lost Charlotte Taverna, a wife, mother, friend, avid knitter, and town treasure. Charlotte was a dedicated volunteer at Family & Children’s Agency for more than 17 years. She served on the Board, organized Mother’s Day Teas and holiday parties for program participants, and delivered birthday cakes to homeless clients. After her death, donations in her honor flooded into FCA. Now The Charlotte K. Taverna Fund has been established to help further her good works.
