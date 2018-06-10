Remembering

Oil paintings by Carol Brightman Johnson will be on display at the Smithy Store Loft Gallery from May 25 to July 7. Hours: daily from 10:00 to 5:30 Subjects include horses, dogs, orchids,...

Cost: Free

Where:

The Smithy Store Loft Gallery

10 Main St.

New Preston, CT 06777

View map »



Sponsor: The Smithy Store Loft Gallery

Telephone: 860-868-9003

Contact Name: Susan Newbury

Website »