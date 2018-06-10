Edit ModuleShow Tags
Pest Friends––Creators of Natural Insect Repellent

No bugs in this partnership

By Bill Harris


Nantucket Spider, an environmentally friendly, non-toxic bug spray that is safe for adults, kids, and pets, is the brainchild of Nancy Jack and Jeffrey Busch.

When Nancy Jack moved from her native Canada to Wilton ten years ago, she left behind a job in environmental law and faced an uncertain future in her career. A problem-solver with an inquisitive nature, she struggled to reinvent herself and to decide what to do next.

It turns out that part of the answer was right in front of her, in the form of Jeffrey Busch. A lifetime Wiltonian, he’d left for a while to pursue his career as a public interest lawyer, before returning to his hometown. After an encounter at Starbucks where they initially met to set a play date for their kids, the two became close friends and, later, business partners.

The play dates soon morphed beyond the kids, and Jack and Busch developed a level of respect and admiration for each other that grew over the years. “She’s like my drug,” Busch says with a smile. “She’s become one of my best friends because, beyond being smart and fun, she’s really thoughtful and considerate. I’m really lucky.”

Busch describes Jack as something of a Renaissance woman. “She doesn’t have a TV,” he says. “She doesn’t need one because her mind is always active. She’s constantly thinking about some new thing—could be anything—product ideas, board games, or some life hack. She’s always looking for ways to make things better.”

The duo pondered many ideas, until one summer following a beach outing in Nantucket, Busch mentioned to a friend how much he loved the beach but hated all the horse flies, ticks, and mosquitoes by the surf. He wished aloud that there were some kind of “Nantucket spider” that could eat all the troublesome insects.

Ever resourceful, and mindful of her days as a girl battling black flies at her family’s cottage north of the 49th parallel, Jack began experimenting, formulating her own blend of essential oils, and testing the concoction during her summer trips back to Canada. True to her environmental interests, it had to be a natural product that was safe and pleasant to use on clothing, skin, and hair, and also fine for kids and pets. To make sure that she covered all potential allergens and sensitivities, Jack also wanted the product to be vegan and completely Deet- and soy-free.

“I like to make things, invent new ways to do things, so I tried just about everything,” says Jack. “I’m very persistent.” 

“Her inventing-ness is part of her problem-solving,” Jeffrey adds. “But, she came up with a great product and we had a name, so Nantucket Spider was born, which was wonderful. But we didn’t know what we were doing,” he says, laughing. “At first we just sold some at the Westport Farmer’s Market in these Windex-like bottles, but we knew we could do better.”

Undaunted, the entrepreneurial team headed out to the local business community for advice. “Everyone at all of the local businesses was so helpful and supportive,” Jack remembers. “Nancy Dolnier at Village Market gave us pricing tips and our first real order, then Tom at Wilton hardware took some, so did Ed at Outdoor Sports, and Ray at Keough’s Hardware, who helped us with some packaging ideas. Ambler Farm, the barber shop, all of them gave us the support and confidence to keep going.”

The pair also credits much of their success to the mentorship support and insight from the Fairfield County chapter of SCORE, a free professional resource organization that provides new and existing businesses an opportunity to learn from experienced business leaders and retirees. “There are definitely some ‘Shark Tank’ moments,” says Busch, “but we learn so much from them.”

Indeed, in the past five years Nantucket Spider has grown from a home-brewed start-up (Jack’s husband finally kicked the business out of the family kitchen), to a real business with a production facility in South Norwalk and a warehouse space in Shelton.

They have dozens of sales reps and an online presence where they sell and promote their products as the “Official Bug Spray of Summer,” and now their modest bug spray idea has become a regional summer mainstay, available on Amazon, and in more than 800 retail outlets, including all Whole Foods stores in the northeast.

So, what’s the secret to having a successful friendship and balancing it with a business partnership? “We keep our priorities straight,” says Busch. “We remain good friends first, which is how we approach and solve business issues. Basically, we learn not to let anything bug us.”

Pun intended. 

 

This article appears in the July/August 2018 issue of TownVibe Wilton

June 2018

Today
11:00 AM - 5:00 AMMayday by Barbara Vaughn

KMR Arts is proud to present MAYDAY, an exhibition of new photographs by Barbara Vaughn. Please join us for the opening reception with the artist on June 2, 2018, from 3-7pm, 2 Titus Road,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot , CT  06794
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 2:30 PMTalk, Tour & Honey Tasting

Red Bee Apiary's Talk, Tour & Honey Tastings are an opportunity to visit a working apiary and experience honey at its source. Take a tour of Red Bee's apiary and gardens, once...

Cost: $35

Where:
Red Bee Honey
Weston, CT  06883


Sponsor: Red Bee Honey
Contact Name: Emily Sabo, Events Manager
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:30 PMAlan Sklar Reads Short Stories from Neil Gaiman at Keeler Library -June 17th

Alan Sklar, a well known voice actor, will be reading short stories by Neil Gaiman. Alan Sklar has been a freelance voice actor for over twenty-five years, voicing radio/TV commercials and VNRs,...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 5:00 PMVoice Actor Alan Sklar Reads Stories by Neil Gaiman at Keeler Library- June 17th

Alan Sklar has been a freelance voice actor for over 25 years, voicing radio/TV commercials and VNRs, narrating everything from audio books and documentaries to thousands of corporate and medical...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMCarol Brightman Johnson Art Opening

Oil paintings by Carol Brightman Johnson will be on display at the Smithy Store Loft Gallery from May 25 to July 7. Hours: daily from 10:00 to 5:30 Subjects include horses, dogs, orchids,...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Smithy Store Loft Gallery
10 Main St.
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
Father's Day Adventure

Dads climb free with a paid climber using promo code DAD18. Kids get to write a special note to Dad on our Father’s Day chalkboard, too!

Cost: Ages 5-6: $32 Ages 7-9: $39 Ages 10-11: $48 12 & Up: $54

Where:
Adventure Park at the Discovery Museum
4450 Park Ave
Bridgeport, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
9:45 AM - 10:45 AMYoga on the Boardwalk with Exhale Spa

Morning exhale flow on the water! Yoga on the Boardwalk returns every Sunday morning, beginning in May, on the Harbor Point Boardwalk.  Led by our Yoga Teacher, Shannon Aleksa. Her...

Cost: Free

Where:
Harbor Point Boardwalk
1 Harbor Point Road
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Rightn Notes:

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Right Notes,” her first solo exhibition with the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception...

Cost: Free

Where:
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840


Sponsor: heathergaudiofineart.com
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMaritime Garage Gallery "A Reverence For Nature" Exhibit

Nature is on display in “A Reverence For Nature” with pieces that reflect the artists’ admiration of nature or the environment in a multitude of ways. Exhibiting artists include...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Nadia Martinez
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Rightn Notes:

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Right Notes,” her first solo exhibition with the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception...

Cost: Free

Where:
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840


Sponsor: heathergaudiofineart.com
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMAuthor Talk: Lee Mandel - Sterling Hayden's Wars

Author Lee Mandel sheds light on the private wars of Sterling Hayden, examining his personal life, custody battles which including kidnapping his four children, alcohol and substance abuse, and...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton LIbrary
Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMaritime Garage Gallery "A Reverence For Nature" Exhibit

Nature is on display in “A Reverence For Nature” with pieces that reflect the artists’ admiration of nature or the environment in a multitude of ways. Exhibiting artists include...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Nadia Martinez
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Rightn Notes:

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Right Notes,” her first solo exhibition with the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception...

Cost: Free

Where:
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840


Sponsor: heathergaudiofineart.com
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMBells for Fun! Music on the Hill Workshop

Music on the Hill welcomes musicians and ringers of all levels for this "hands on" workshop. Artistic Director Ellen Dickinson leads two Tuesday evening sessions to build joy and...

Cost: free

Where:
WEPCO Church Complex
48 New Canaan Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Music on the Hill
Telephone: 203-529-3133
Contact Name: Ellen
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMaritime Garage Gallery "A Reverence For Nature" Exhibit

Nature is on display in “A Reverence For Nature” with pieces that reflect the artists’ admiration of nature or the environment in a multitude of ways. Exhibiting artists include...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Nadia Martinez
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Rightn Notes:

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Right Notes,” her first solo exhibition with the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception...

Cost: Free

Where:
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840


Sponsor: heathergaudiofineart.com
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMaritime Garage Gallery "A Reverence For Nature" Exhibit

Nature is on display in “A Reverence For Nature” with pieces that reflect the artists’ admiration of nature or the environment in a multitude of ways. Exhibiting artists include...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Nadia Martinez
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Rightn Notes:

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Right Notes,” her first solo exhibition with the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception...

Cost: Free

Where:
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840


Sponsor: heathergaudiofineart.com
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMaritime Garage Gallery "A Reverence For Nature" Exhibit

Nature is on display in “A Reverence For Nature” with pieces that reflect the artists’ admiration of nature or the environment in a multitude of ways. Exhibiting artists include...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Nadia Martinez
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Rightn Notes:

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Right Notes,” her first solo exhibition with the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception...

Cost: Free

Where:
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840


Sponsor: heathergaudiofineart.com
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Rightn Notes:

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Right Notes,” her first solo exhibition with the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception...

Cost: Free

Where:
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840


Sponsor: heathergaudiofineart.com
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
