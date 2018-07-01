Low Tide Island Design––Making a Difference
Beautiful jewelry with a beautiful purpose––to employ developmentally disabled adults
Finding meaningful employment for adults with special needs can be a challenge, but Deborah Kreter, is leading the charge with her enterprise Low Tide Island Design. The Norwalk-based company employs developmentally disabled adults as “beaders” to hand craft bracelets that are both attractive and purposeful.
Made of stone, semi-precious metal, Czech glass, and charms, the bracelets are available at Whole Foods Markets and various locations in CT. lowtideislanddesign.com
Add your comment: