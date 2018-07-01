Guilt-Free Glitter

Eco-friendly and approved for body, face & hair

Wilton’s Glitter Fairy, Laurie Davis is at it again. Now she’s developed EcoGlimmer, a new type of guilt-free glitter made from cellulose, a renewable, natural fiber. It contains no harmful chemicals and is FDA approved for cosmetic use on skin and hair. It’s also vegan, biodegradable, and compostable.

“It behaves like traditional glitter, but is much kinder to Mother Earth,” says Davis. Use it with your favorite body gel, hair gel, or moisturizer; also works for design projects.