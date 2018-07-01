G’Day Gourmet

Head to Flinders Lane for authentic Australian dining––including Kangaroo meat

By Bill Harris

Forget “shrimp on the barbie.” For a truly modern Australian dining experience head to Flinders Lane , a new restaurant named for the trendy stretch of art galleries, shops and cafes in Melbourne. This downtown Stamford eatery features an inventive menu with international influences. Appetizers include shishito peppers, arancini balls, and lamb and Manchego croquettes, as well as more substantial small plate fare such as sausage rolls, BBQ brisket steamed buns, and twice-cooked chicken wings, all with a little kick.

A kale and quinoa salad becomes even more earthy when mixed with butternut squash, feta, and sunflower seeds. The grilled kangaroo salad, (the meat is locally sourced in Australia and shipped weekly), with cilantro, mint, and lime chili dressing is a delicious. Mains include steamed barramundi, seared branzino, and grilled kangaroo loin.

And save a bit of room for Grandma Stewart’s sticky date pudding to make your dining trip down under complete.

Flinders Lane comes by its Aussie-ness quite honestly. Owners Chris McPherson and Chris Rendell hail from Melbourne and Chef Brad Stewart, is from New South Wales.Stewart developed his culinary skills in Australia, Thailand, Washington, D.C. and New York.