Wilton Out & About - July/August

5.27-9.4 Ever wonder why flamingoes have pink feathers or why they stand on one leg? Crowds will be flocking to The Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk to find out. You can get up close and personal with these iconic pink birds at a special exhibit until Labor Day. And these aren’t just any ordinary flamingoes—they’re the larger species of Chilean flamingo, which stand four to five feet tall and sadly, are considered “Near Threatened” due to human impact on their natural habitat. The flamingo exhibit is free with Aquarium admission.

7.8-8.19 Who knew? Silvermine Arts Center, in our own backyard, is one of the oldest artist communities in the United States. This summer, Whitney Museum’s David Kiehl curates the 2017 Art of the Northeast Exhibition, highlighting the work of both professional and emerging artists.

7.14 There’s a new theatre in the neighborhood, committed to producing ambitious, thought provoking plays and readings. Thrown Stone, the brain child of co-artistic directors Jason Peck and Jonathan Winn, presents the U.S. premiere of Milk by Ross Dunsmore, described as “funny, dark, and provocative,” on July 14 for a limited run at the Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance. TownVibe hosts the opening Conversations With the Cast.

7.15 Grammy winner and two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, the legendary Graham Nash will be in concert at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester on July 15. Whether you remember him as a member of The Hollies, Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young, or as a solo artist this is one concert you don’t want to miss.

7.16-7.17 Get your art jollies at the Westport Fine Arts Festival happening July 16-17 (10 am-5 pm) in downtown Westport. This fab fest features national and international fine artists and includes photography, painting, sculpture, printmaking, ceramics, mixed media, and digital art. Also presentations, activities, refreshments, and live entertainment.

8.13 Join Marina Marchese, owner and beekeeper on August 13 for her popular Talk, Tour & Honey Tasting event at Red Bee Honey in Weston. Walk through the apiary gardens, learn all about honeybees, and then enjoy a delicious honey and food pairing.

8.14-8.25 Got an aspiring ballet dancer in the house? New York City Ballet dancer and former Wiltonian, Mary Elizabeth Sell, returns home this summer to teach a two-week class for the Freyer Academy of Ballet Summer Intensive. For dancers ages nine and up. August 14-August 25