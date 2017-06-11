What’s the Buzz?

A restaurant for the brave––Killer B––specializes in Burgers, Bacon, Bourbon, and Beer

By Bill Harris

Can too much of a good thing be bad? Not according to Killer B restaurateur Greg Pettinella, who takes his gastro-adventurous spirit to new heights. “I just love food, and we love to challenge ourselves to find new ways serve it. But don’t come here if you’re on a diet.” This lively South Norwalk eatery offers numerous menu options, which feature variations of their four signature ingredients: burgers, bacon, bourbon, and beer—the “Killer Bs”

Try one of the many specially crafted brews or inventive cocktails. The Smokin’ B and Lavender Fields are especially good. The burgers here are sublime. Imagine a juicy, hand-formed, grass-fed burger garnished any way you like—turkey, chicken, and vegetarian options are also available. The most outrageous burger is the Queen B, a huge double-decker pork and beef patty seasoned with Guinness bourbon and bourbon bacon mayo, served between two bacon and grilled cheese sandwiches.

Killer B’s most celebrated dish is the Lazy Man Monster Mac, a three-pound Maine lobster filled to the brim with mac ‘n’ cheese. Spectacular to behold and to consume.

Inventive and delicious, Killer B is an amusement park for your eyes, mouth, and stomach.

Killer B

80 Washington St.

South Norwalk, CT

203-853-2326

killerbsono.com

$$$ Moderate to Expensive