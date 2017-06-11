Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

The “Wilton 25” Honored




The community came together at Wilton Library in the late spring to celebrate TownVibe’s “Wilton 25” who were all  featured in the May/June issue of Wilton Magazine.

Pictured below are: Becca Walshin, honoree Henry Boot, and parents Dirk and Marie-Antoinette Boot (also an honoree)

Proud parents Steve and Aileen Senneff with their son, honoree Ben Senneff, who entertained guests with an outstanding solo

Natasha Babchak, a 2016 honoree, shares a laugh with 2017 honoree Jennifer Paganelli.

Event sponsors included Marianne Wilson’s Complete Catering, Lemon Dahlia, Nod Hill Soap, Twenty-Two Candles, and The Painted Cookie.

This article appears in the July/August 2017 issue of TownVibe Wilton

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Wilton »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

            

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

Weekend activities and events in the area
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

ABC House Tour Wows

Ten Minutes with Doug Jones

Transportation Specialist

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

June 2017

Today
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMStepping Stones Hosts FREE admission on Father’s Day, June 18th

Dads will get a sweet treat of their very own with FREE admission on Father’s Day, June 18th to the Stepping Stones Museum for Children.  The museum recognizes that...

Cost: cost varies

Where:
Stepping Stones Museum
303 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT  06850
View map »


Sponsor: Stepping Stones Museum for Children
Telephone: 203-899-0606
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMRight Angle Bliss

From vows taken in magnificent settings, to cutting edge images that will redefine rituals and boundaries, this exhibition will feature six up-and-coming as well as award-winning photographers that...

Cost: Prices Vary

Where:
, LA


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 5:00 PMYankee Doodle Fair

Come enjoy one of Fairfield County's longest running Fairs with amusement rides, Touch-A-Boat, New Canaan Psychic, Face Painting, Sand Art, Suzuki School of Music Performance, Westport Urgent...

Cost: Free admission. Pay-one-price unlimited rides wristbands available every day.

Where:
Westport Woman's Club
44 Imperial Avenue
Westport, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMTalk, Tour, and Honey Tasting at Red Bee Apiary

Red Bee Apiary’s “Talk, Tour, and Honey Tastings" are  opportunities for you to visit a working apiary and experience honey at...

Cost: $35 per person

Where:
Red Bee Honey Apiary & Gardens
Weston, CT  06829


Website »

More information
Yankee Doodle Fair

Come enjoy one of Fairfield County's longest running Fairs with amusement rides, International Food Court, Face Painting, Sand Art, Take-A-Chance Drawing, Bake Sale, Raffle and Curio Cottage...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Woman's Club
44 Imperial Avenue
Westport, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
The 39 Steps

Director Donna McLaughlin Wyant, an award-winning TV writer and producer, brings her production expertise to The 39 Steps once again – reprising her successful Darien Arts Center production...

Cost: $25 per person; senior citizens, 65 years of age or older, and students $23

Where:
Westport Community Theatre
110 Myrtle Avenue
Westport, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
00:00:00Studying at Graces Farms - Space for Students

Students preparing for finals in the area are welcome to study at Grace Farms, which has quiet tables in the Library, communal space in the Commons, cornhole for study breaks, and basketball in the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
“The 39 Steps”

The 39 Steps, a comedy, takes the stage at Westport Community Theatre with performances from June 9 through 25. Donna McLaughlin Wyant directs the WCT production, with an outstanding local...

Cost: Tickets are $25, $23 for seniors and students,

Where:
Westport Community Theatre
110 Myrtle Avenue
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMRight Angle Bliss

From vows taken in magnificent settings, to cutting edge images that will redefine rituals and boundaries, this exhibition will feature six up-and-coming as well as award-winning photographers that...

Cost: Prices Vary

Where:
, LA


Website »

More information
The 39 Steps

Director Donna McLaughlin Wyant, an award-winning TV writer and producer, brings her production expertise to The 39 Steps once again – reprising her successful Darien Arts Center production...

Cost: $25 per person; senior citizens, 65 years of age or older, and students $23

Where:
Westport Community Theatre
110 Myrtle Avenue
Westport, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
“The 39 Steps”

The 39 Steps, a comedy, takes the stage at Westport Community Theatre with performances from June 9 through 25. Donna McLaughlin Wyant directs the WCT production, with an outstanding local...

Cost: Tickets are $25, $23 for seniors and students,

Where:
Westport Community Theatre
110 Myrtle Avenue
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“From A Student Perspective" Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

“From A Student Perspective” presents selected art from about 20 students from NCC’s Studio Arts, Graphic Design and Architecture Department. The work is in a variety of media...

Cost: free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:30 AM - 7:30 PMHospice of Westchester Hosts 15th Annual Golf Invitational

WHAT: Hospice of Westchester (HOW) invites members of the community to participate in their 15th Annual Golf Invitational at Westchester Hills Golf Club in White Plains. Proceeds from the event...

Cost: $425.00

Where:
Westchester Hills Golf Club
401 Ridgeway
White Plains, NY  10605
View map »


Sponsor: Hospice of Westchester
Telephone: 914-682-1484
Contact Name: Holly Benedict
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMRight Angle Bliss

From vows taken in magnificent settings, to cutting edge images that will redefine rituals and boundaries, this exhibition will feature six up-and-coming as well as award-winning photographers that...

Cost: Prices Vary

Where:
, LA


Website »

More information
The 39 Steps

Director Donna McLaughlin Wyant, an award-winning TV writer and producer, brings her production expertise to The 39 Steps once again – reprising her successful Darien Arts Center production...

Cost: $25 per person; senior citizens, 65 years of age or older, and students $23

Where:
Westport Community Theatre
110 Myrtle Avenue
Westport, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
“The 39 Steps”

The 39 Steps, a comedy, takes the stage at Westport Community Theatre with performances from June 9 through 25. Donna McLaughlin Wyant directs the WCT production, with an outstanding local...

Cost: Tickets are $25, $23 for seniors and students,

Where:
Westport Community Theatre
110 Myrtle Avenue
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“From A Student Perspective" Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

“From A Student Perspective” presents selected art from about 20 students from NCC’s Studio Arts, Graphic Design and Architecture Department. The work is in a variety of media...

Cost: free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMRight Angle Bliss

From vows taken in magnificent settings, to cutting edge images that will redefine rituals and boundaries, this exhibition will feature six up-and-coming as well as award-winning photographers that...

Cost: Prices Vary

Where:
, LA


Website »

More information
The 39 Steps

Director Donna McLaughlin Wyant, an award-winning TV writer and producer, brings her production expertise to The 39 Steps once again – reprising her successful Darien Arts Center production...

Cost: $25 per person; senior citizens, 65 years of age or older, and students $23

Where:
Westport Community Theatre
110 Myrtle Avenue
Westport, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
“The 39 Steps”

The 39 Steps, a comedy, takes the stage at Westport Community Theatre with performances from June 9 through 25. Donna McLaughlin Wyant directs the WCT production, with an outstanding local...

Cost: Tickets are $25, $23 for seniors and students,

Where:
Westport Community Theatre
110 Myrtle Avenue
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“From A Student Perspective" Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

“From A Student Perspective” presents selected art from about 20 students from NCC’s Studio Arts, Graphic Design and Architecture Department. The work is in a variety of media...

Cost: free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMRight Angle Bliss

From vows taken in magnificent settings, to cutting edge images that will redefine rituals and boundaries, this exhibition will feature six up-and-coming as well as award-winning photographers that...

Cost: Prices Vary

Where:
, LA


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMAnnual Meeting of the Wilton Historical Society & Old-fashioned Potluck Dinner

Held on the beautiful grounds of the Wilton Historical Society, members will gather on Thursday, June 22 at 6:00 for the Annual Meeting and an Old-fashioned Potluck Dinner. President of the Board,...

Cost: Free for members

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road/Route 7
Wilton, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMMaritime with a Twist

Join us for a fun adults-only evening to enjoy the food and drink of SoNo's best restaurants. This upbeat celebration for adults 21+ also allows guests to enjoy the Aquarium's newest...

Cost: $50.00 ($45.00 for Aquarium members)

Where:
Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMRoman Rabinovich, piano

Winner of the 2008 Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition, Israeli pianist Roman Rabinovich brings a “warm and generous tone and supple touch” (The Cleveland Plain...

Cost: $15, $24, $32, $40

Where:
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
The 39 Steps

Director Donna McLaughlin Wyant, an award-winning TV writer and producer, brings her production expertise to The 39 Steps once again – reprising her successful Darien Arts Center production...

Cost: $25 per person; senior citizens, 65 years of age or older, and students $23

Where:
Westport Community Theatre
110 Myrtle Avenue
Westport, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
“The 39 Steps”

The 39 Steps, a comedy, takes the stage at Westport Community Theatre with performances from June 9 through 25. Donna McLaughlin Wyant directs the WCT production, with an outstanding local...

Cost: Tickets are $25, $23 for seniors and students,

Where:
Westport Community Theatre
110 Myrtle Avenue
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“From A Student Perspective" Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

“From A Student Perspective” presents selected art from about 20 students from NCC’s Studio Arts, Graphic Design and Architecture Department. The work is in a variety of media...

Cost: free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
6:30 PMPublic Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $40/adults, $20 for children ages 5-12

Where:
Cove Island Park
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMRight Angle Bliss

From vows taken in magnificent settings, to cutting edge images that will redefine rituals and boundaries, this exhibition will feature six up-and-coming as well as award-winning photographers that...

Cost: Prices Vary

Where:
, LA


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:15 PMEdward Arron & Friends

If variety is the spice of life, then this evening’s program promises to be particularly piquante. Cellist Edward Arron offers another of his popular chamber music concerts joined by his...

Cost: $15, $24, $32, $40 / Free tickets for students 18 and under!

Where:
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
The 39 Steps

Director Donna McLaughlin Wyant, an award-winning TV writer and producer, brings her production expertise to The 39 Steps once again – reprising her successful Darien Arts Center production...

Cost: $25 per person; senior citizens, 65 years of age or older, and students $23

Where:
Westport Community Theatre
110 Myrtle Avenue
Westport, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
“The 39 Steps”

The 39 Steps, a comedy, takes the stage at Westport Community Theatre with performances from June 9 through 25. Donna McLaughlin Wyant directs the WCT production, with an outstanding local...

Cost: Tickets are $25, $23 for seniors and students,

Where:
Westport Community Theatre
110 Myrtle Avenue
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“From A Student Perspective" Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

“From A Student Perspective” presents selected art from about 20 students from NCC’s Studio Arts, Graphic Design and Architecture Department. The work is in a variety of media...

Cost: free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
6:30 PMPublic Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $40/adults, $20 for children ages 5-12

Where:
Cove Island Park
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:00 AM - 10:00 AMSwim Across America Greenwich-Stamford

  Registration is open for the 11th annual Swim Across America Greenwich-Stamford Swim, taking place Saturday, June 24, 2017, in Long Island Sound on the border of Greenwich and Stamford at...

Cost: Fundraiser

Where:
ACGT
96 Cummings Point Road
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Sponsor: Swim Across America
Telephone: 203-570-9195
Contact Name: Michele Graham
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 11:00 PMAmerican Roots Music Festival

The annual American Roots Music Festival offers a day full of folk, country, bluegrass, gospel, blues, singer/songwriter, string band, old time, and everything in between. Multiple award winning...

Cost: $30, $40, $50, $60, $70, $80, $90 / Day Only $25

Where:
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 2:00 PMLiving Sustainably | Going Green

Grace Farms invites you to spend the day learning how to practice sustainability through education and hands on interaction with local businesses and not-for-profits in the community. The program...

Cost: $10.00 – $25.00

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 2:00 PMLiving Sustainably | Going Green

Grace Farms Foundation invites you to learn about local food sourcing and how individuals can make an impact on the environment through three workshops focused on edible and medicinal plants,...

Cost: $10-15

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Luke Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation
Telephone: (203) 920-1702
Website »

More information
12:45 PM - 1:45 PMBuild a Better World with Backyard Composting

Learn how to turn leaves, grass clippings and kitchen waste into rich, crumbly soil that you can use to grow healthy vegetables and flowers. Your backyard compost pile will help you: Send less...

Cost: Free. Registration is required at danburylibrary.org under Events

Where:
Danbury Library
170 Main Street
Danbury, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMRight Angle Bliss

From vows taken in magnificent settings, to cutting edge images that will redefine rituals and boundaries, this exhibition will feature six up-and-coming as well as award-winning photographers that...

Cost: Prices Vary

Where:
, LA


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMVivanco Wine Tasting Norwalk

Join us for a wine tasting featuring a selection of Vivanco wines. Including Vivanco Rioja Blanco, Vivianco Rosato, Vivianco Rioja Crianza and Vivianco Rioja Reserva. At LQR MKT in Norwalk.

Cost: Free

Where:
Norwalk
360 Connecticut Avenue
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:00 PMEvening Under the Stars

Celebrating the first annual gala event to support new cultural programs and inspiring performances at the Darien Arts Center.  Cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and live entertainment. The...

Cost: $75 per ticket

Where:
DAC Weatherstone Studio & Garden
2 Renshaw Road
Darien, CT  06820
View map »


Website »

More information
The 39 Steps

Director Donna McLaughlin Wyant, an award-winning TV writer and producer, brings her production expertise to The 39 Steps once again – reprising her successful Darien Arts Center production...

Cost: $25 per person; senior citizens, 65 years of age or older, and students $23

Where:
Westport Community Theatre
110 Myrtle Avenue
Westport, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
“The 39 Steps”

The 39 Steps, a comedy, takes the stage at Westport Community Theatre with performances from June 9 through 25. Donna McLaughlin Wyant directs the WCT production, with an outstanding local...

Cost: Tickets are $25, $23 for seniors and students,

Where:
Westport Community Theatre
110 Myrtle Avenue
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNew Coral Reef Exhibit

A rainbow of colors dart and dash in our new 3,000-gallon Coral Reef exhibit, open now just past the Sea Turtles exhibit. Meet more than 40 species of reef fish native to the Indo-Pacific,...

Where:
Maritime Aquarium
10 Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PMPublic Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $40/adults, $20 for children ages 5-12

Where:
Cove Island Park
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags