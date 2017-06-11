The “Wilton 25” Honored

The community came together at Wilton Library in the late spring to celebrate TownVibe’s “Wilton 25” who were all featured in the May/June issue of Wilton Magazine.

Pictured below are: Becca Walshin, honoree Henry Boot, and parents Dirk and Marie-Antoinette Boot (also an honoree)

Proud parents Steve and Aileen Senneff with their son, honoree Ben Senneff, who entertained guests with an outstanding solo

Natasha Babchak, a 2016 honoree, shares a laugh with 2017 honoree Jennifer Paganelli.

Event sponsors included Marianne Wilson’s Complete Catering, Lemon Dahlia, Nod Hill Soap, Twenty-Two Candles, and The Painted Cookie.