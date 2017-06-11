Art: Greener Pastures

Mary Linnea Vaughan continues a lifetime of art

By Megan Smith-Harris

While other kids were glued to their TV sets, Mary Linnea Vaughan was either drawing on large rolls of press paper brought home by her printer father or reading 20th-century classics thanks to the influence of her librarian mother. The happy pairing of the intellectual and the visual continues to inform Vaughan’s work as an artist.

“Green Land is a painting that was done with a series of six other paintings, all based on the intuitive feel of Northern California over an exact rendering,” says Vaughan, who anticipates her residency at the Weir Farm Art Center this August. “I will continue to focus on nature as my subject, using the beauty around me to inspire and influence.”