Take 5: Healthy Routines

Local experts “weigh in” on ways to develop healthy routines this summer

By Megan Smith-Harris

Brain Power

“Exercise your potential both physically and mentally because fitness happens from the inside out. Make fitness a lifetime commitment to enhance the overall quality of your life.” —Lana Taubin

No Quick Fix

“Great health happens when we make small changes in food and fitness, as well as our relationships at home and work. Everything is integrated. Eat real food, find an activity that you love, make yourself a priority!” —Pamela Lillis

Get Out!

“Get outside. Breathe, walk, hike, run, or wander. Make your experience a priority. Consider it like brushing your teeth—you wouldn’t go a day without it! “ —Mary Beth Young

Zap Sugar

“Increase your energy levels by decreasing your sugar intake. ‘Savory sugars’ include bread, pasta, cereal, chips,and crackers.” —Loryn Galardi

Simplicity

“Keep it simple by addressing one new healthy habit each week. Master it before you move on to the next, allowing enough time for it to become a habit.” —Kathy Helms