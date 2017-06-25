Edit ModuleShow Tags
So Distinguished!

2017 Distinguished Citizen Award winners honored




The Riverbrook Regional YMCA recently honored the 2017 Distinguished Citizen Award Winners, including Carol and George Bauer and the late Albert G. Nickel (pictured here).

Nickel’s philanthropic efforts included the YMCA, CancerCare, the Hole in the Wall Gang, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, and others.

The Bauer’s gifts have helped build the Bauer Center for Emergency Care, the Jeffrey Peter Bauer Newborn Intensive Unit, and the Bauer Nursing Scholarship Fund. 

This article appears in the July/August 2017 issue of TownVibe Wilton

