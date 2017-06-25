Small Town Feel

A local pharmacy opens in Wilton

New Canaan’s loss is Wilton’s gain. Brothers-in-law and business partners Frank Randazzo of Weston and Peter D’Aprile of Newtown have opened another branch of Lang’s Pharmacy in Wilton Town Center.

Housed in the former town post office in a handsome 1890 building at 28 Center Street, the brothers-in-business are betting on Wilton to welcome a small-town pharmacy. But small doesn’t mean limited. Lang’s accepts all insurance plans as well as Medicare and Medicaid.

So why go to a super-size chain when you can shop local?