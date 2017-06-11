Library Spring Benefit Dazzles
Two hundred guests enjoyed a spectacular evening at Silver Spring Country Club this past April celebrating the annual Wilton Library Spring Benefit.
Pictured below are: a whimsical Alice in Wonderland tablescape
Village Market honorees Nancy Dolnier, Miche Picheco, Peter Keating, and Tim Doliner, with library board of trustees president Glenn Hemmerle, library executive director Elaine Tai-Lauria
Benefit committee (left to right) Michele Klink, Tami Weigold, Kathy Dhanda, Pam Nobumoto, Lianne Acosta-Rue, Kristin Johnson, Michele Ferguson Nichols, Tamara Kalin, Suzi Eckert, Carrie Preisano, Katheryn Groves, and Elizabeth Walsh
Add your comment: