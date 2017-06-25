Kudos

Charles Grodin honored

Charles Grodin received the 2017 Common Wealth Award of Distinguished Service at a ceremony in Wilmington, Deleware. Recognized for his role as a “distinguished commentator and storyteller” in the mass-communications category, Grodin was in excellent company.

Other recipients included Dr. Mae Jemison, an engineer and NASA astronaut, and actress Marlo Thomas, a social activist and advocate for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

The annual award honors individuals who “have shaped our world in meaningful and momentous ways.” Each recipient received $75,000.