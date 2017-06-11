Jammin'

Summer concert series returns to Wilton––Starts July 6

By Lucas Reznikoff

Soon, Thursdays will be a lot livelier. This July marks the Wilton Library’s 17th Annual Summer Music & Concert Series and is once again, sponsored by the Village Market. This four-week music extravaganza provides a great opportunity for Wiltonians to get out and enjoy the warm weather, hear some great music, and socialize with friends and neighbors.

A variety of musical genres and styles are on tap, which means there’s something for everyone.

First up on July 6, Over Easy, a 60s harmonies group that covers early rock classics as well as the hits of the British invasion. Audience participation is cheerfully encouraged so the concert promises to be both interactive and funl.

Next, Wilton-based band Bob’s Your Uncle will strut their stuff on July 13 and give the crowd a soulful, upbeat vibe with a bluesy style that will keep everyone on their feet.

The following week it’s Billy and the Showmen on July 20, who offer a catchy mix of 60s and 70s R&B.

Closing out the series on July 27 and back by popular demand, is Echoes of Sinatra with Steve Kazlauskas performing select classics from the American Songbook along with a Rat Pack compilation. All concerts and refreshments are free of charge. 5:30 to 6:30 pm on Thursdays in July.