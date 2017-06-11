How do I get yellow sunscreen stains out of clothing?

By Mallory Jennes

Everyone knows the importance of using sunscreen during sunny summer weather, but it can wreak havoc on your clothes. Although you may have suspected faulty detergent or bleeding dye, it is possible that sunscreen is the cause of the mysterious yellow discoloration found on light clothing after a load of laundry. Most sunscreens contain an ingredient called avobenzone, which is great for protecting you from UVA rays but not so terrific at protecting your clothing. Avobenzone oxidizes iron minerals found in hard water and can leave stains that are extremely difficult to remove.

So what can you do? Resist the urge to use bleach and oxy-type cleaners because those products will only make the stain worse. Some online advice-givers recommend combining Dawn dish detergent and baking soda into a paste and applying it to the stain, but commenters say that it is only marginally effective. Turns out that Grandma’s Stain Remover, available from the Vermont Country Store, has been proven to have consistently strong results in obliterating these unsightly stains.

To avoid ruining your favorite clothing items in the future, you might want to consider swapping out your current sunscreen for one that is avobenzone-free.