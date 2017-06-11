Celebrities, Parties, and Films at RIFF

Wilton Magazine editor and filmmaker Megan Smith-Harris with Emmy winning actor Jeffrey Tambor

The Ridgefield Independent Film Festival hosted an opening night party at the Aldrich Museum. Special guest Jeffrey Tambor ("Transparent") dropped by and autographed his memoir, Are you Anybody? for attendees. RIFF featured 55 films from far-flung locales as well as a few closer to home. A screening of The Buddy System, a documentary by Wilton filmmaker Megan Smith-Harris, was attended by 23 members of the cast, including four autism assitance dogs. TownVibe Publisher Geoffrey Morris led a spirited post-screening Q&A.

Pictured below are: Megan Smith-Harris and Jeffrey Tambor

Geoffrey Morris, David Williams, and Megan Smith-Harris with Buddy

Cast members Madelyn, Lydia, Nadia Janus.