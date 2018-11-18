What are some non-electronic toy options for kids?

Although electronic gadgets can be an easy way to hold your child’s attention, tech-free toys can be just as entertaining and provide a variety of benefits. Non-electronic toys encourage imagination and creativity and can help to develop physical and mental skills. Here are some options for all the kids on your list.

TODDLERS

Knob puzzles Puzzles provide a great brain-building activity for toddlers and help to develop cognitive and fine-motor skills.

Toy Animals Great for pretend play and can be combined with other toys such as blocks and dollhouses.

Play Kitchen A toy kitchen is another terrific tool for encouraging imaginative play. Toddlers can make believe they are cooking dinner for the family and practice other skills.

AGES 5-8

Play-Doh It’s a classic that kids have enjoyed for decades. Play-Doh enhances fine motor skills.

Dolls and Action Figures Dolls, dinosaurs, and action figures that do not talk encourage children to create their own characters and scenarios.

Stomp Rocket A new classic that provides hours of outdoor entertainment. Great for all ages.

Blocks One of the best items for pretend play. They promote motor skills, inspire creativity, and help with color and shape perception.

Dress-Up Clothes Providing a variety of costume pieces for boys and girls lets them design their own outfits and encourages creative play.

AGES 9-12

Brainteasers Brainteaser puzzles are a fun way for older kids to keep occupied and stay mentally challenged.

Art Set Kits that include an assortment of pastels, markers, watercolors, and colored pencils allow kids to express their emotions through artwork. Creating art projects stimulates artistic expression, imagination, and originality. A very good way for them to find their inner artist.