Merry & Bright

A Silvermine Home Transformed for the Holidays

By Megan Smith-Harris

Photographs by Rana Faure

Devon Rayment is the kind of person who believes that “food is love.” She’s enthusiastic about entertaining and wants her home to always be a gathering place for family and friends on special occasions. And during the holiday season Rayment enjoys passing on her own childhood traditions to her three daughters, Allison, 11, Madeline, nine, and Caitlin, six.

When visitors arrive at the Borglum Road home in the picturesque Silvermine area, the girls are pulling sheets of cookies out of the oven and the house is fragrant with cinnamon and the scent of fresh baking. “My mom passed away a few years ago,” says Rayment, “so now we make her famous apple sauce cookies to honor her memory.”

The Rayment family have created their own holiday traditions too. Every year on Thanksgiving weekend, Devon, husband Ehrich, and their daughters head over to Maple Row Farm in Easton to cut down a fresh Christmas tree. This year, the tree is almost as wide as it is tall, and is whimsically adorned with the kid’s homemade ornaments along with heirloom decorations from the ’50s and ’60s that have been passed down. “We decorate as a family,” says Devon. “Our tree isn’t perfect like the ones you might see in a magazine, but it is eclectic and truly a reflection of us.”

The décor of the family’s home is also a reflection of their taste and personalities. The spaces are warm and inviting; casual, yet luxurious. But it wasn’t always this way. When the couple first purchased the 7,700-square-foot home in 2014, they were attracted to the flat back yard and beautiful stone walls. “Inside, the use of space was really well thought out,” recalls Rayment. We liked the large eat-in kitchen, the large master with a sitting room and en suite bathroom, and there was room a home office and gym.” But the décor was dated and the rooms a bit ho-hum. The couple knew they wanted to change things up, to refresh the design and fixtures and to put their own personal stamp on their new home, but instead of rushing into the process, they decided to first experience daily living in the space to get a feel for what they liked as is and what needed to change.

Once Devon and Erhich had clarity, they were ready to commit to the design process and connected with Greenwich-based designer Beth Krupa of Beth Krupa Interiors. “I had seen Beth’s work firsthand and liked her style,” says Devon.

“Our initial conversation was the very best kind,” recalls Krupa with a smile. “It was a referral from another happy homeowner, which is always the ultimate compliment.” After an initial consultation, Krupa helped the couple better define and align their design goals. “We wanted to go for a feeling of casual elegance that was also comfortable for family living,” says Rayment. “But we also wanted natural elements brought into the design and were intrigued with Beth’s idea of adding unique features such as the wine wall, distinctive light fixtures, and the wall paper on the dining room ceiling.”

While there weren’t any major structural changes in the design plan, there was some necessary construction. According to Krupa, the biggest challenge was unifying the flooring. “There were three different flooring materials used by the original builder—one in the foyer, one in the hallway to the kitchen, and another in the family room. None of those materials were up to the standard of the rest of the house finishes.” The mismatched floors were all replaced with 24 inch honed, travertine stone tile providing better flow and visually connecting the spaces.

The foyer was redifined as a useable space instead of just being a place to walk through to get to another room. The addition of furnishings, mirrors, original art, and lighting, make the space more balanced and attractive, while also setting the tone for the rest of the house. The overall color scheme is ivory, warm white, and soft gray. Carefully curated accent pieces and light fixtures in gold, silver, crystal and Lucite add a glamorous touch without being over the top. Texture is added through the use of tactile fabrics like chenille and linen, sumptuous area rugs, and wallpaper.

In the family room, the stone mantelpiece is a focal point and white coffered ceiling adds dimension and visual interest. The living room a study in understated elegance with face-to-face couches flanking the marble fireplace. The style quotient is elevated by the judicious use of reflective surfaces—a signature mirror, smoked mirror console table, glass and gold coffee tables, a silver sculpture, and eye-catching accessories.

The dining room also got a major facelift. “We explored the ceiling and wall textures and added a new wet bar,” says Krupa. “We also put in a stainless peg wine storage wall within the butler’s pantry on what was essentially an unused seven-foot depth wall.” A chinoiserie mirror was mixed with an oval mahogany table, a smoked glass buffet, Lucite drapery hardware, a Sputnik ceiling light fixture, and contemporary art. The dining room is now Rayment’s favorite space. “It represents social get-togethers, good times, and family traditions. It is a gathering place to eat, laugh, and converse.”

But the most exciting part of the redesign process for the entire family was Reveal Day. After months of meetings, construction, and painting, Krupa and her team showed up with a huge truck and installed everything in a single day. “It was unbelievable,” says Rayment. “It was like one of those HGTV design shows. Beth brought in the furniture, light fixtures, accessories, artwork—everything. The family went away for the day but when we came back, it was like walking into a brand new house that felt just like home.”