All Ages, All Seasons

Tips to help your skin

By Robin H. Phillips

We asked experts Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson and Dr. Rhonda Quain Klein at Modern Dermatology in Westport to provide us with some universal skin care tips.

SPF, SPF, SPF

Use a daily 30 SPF. For extended time in the sun apply SPF 45-plus and reapply every two hours.

Self Examination

Give yourself a face and body scan every month. If you notice something new, irregular, or changing, see your dermatologist right away.

Wash Your Face

Even if you go makeup-free, it’s important to wash your face to let your skin repair while you sleep.

Antioxidant Serum

Use in the morning to protect skin from environmental toxins and in the evening to repair.

Moisturize

Applying an oil-free moisturizer even to oily or acne-prone skin signals the body to slow down oil production, and can help balance things out.