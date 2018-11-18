Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

A Little Holiday Magic

Style Tips from the Pros

By Laura Noble Perese // Photos by Ryan Lavine // Shot on Location at Tavern at GrayBarns


It’s the holiday season and whether you’re dashing through the snow to a friend’s cocktail soiree or hosting a family gathering around the dining room table, we can all use a little help this time of year. Here to simplify and polish your holiday hustle are five local experts who know how to make an eye for style look effortless. 

Marsha and Nikki Glazer, the mother-daughter design duo behind the refined beauty of GrayBarns on The Silvermine River, say holiday decorating is all about engaging the senses with seasonal interpretation. “A roaring fire is a must, along with music from perennial favorites like Etta James and Chet Baker,” says Marsha. “There’s nothing better than arriving at someone’s house that smells like fresh baking or a beautiful candle.” When it comes to décor, Nikki says it’s essential to keep it understated. Think natural branch wreaths; narcissus and amaryllis bulbs wrapped in burlap or accented with silver; seasonal berries fashioned into lovely centerpieces; and brown paper packages tied up with string. (graybarns.com)

 

Stylist Haiku Durden believes holiday dressing should celebrate the classic, elegant, and comfortable. “If I’m hosting, my go-to is a black, cropped pant with dressy flats and a blouse,” says Haiku. “For a pop of something, I’ll add sparkly earrings.” As a guest, Haiku recommends winter white: “It’s a little unexpected, when most people wear dark colors.” For women, she notes that a great cashmere sweater dress or a flattering embellished jacket can carry one through the season. For the gents, it’s a well-structured jacket, good pair of dark denim pants, and a monochromatic shirt. “Plan ahead,” advises Haiku. “Figure out your outfit early on, so you can relax by the fire and truly enjoy this magical time.” (haikudureden.com)

 

Personal Chef, popular competitor on the Food Network’s Chopped, and culinary teacher, Heather Priest says the keys to tasty entertaining are to know your audience and to hire the help you may need. “Think about whether you’re cooking to impress or cooking to celebrate a tradition,” says Heather. “Consider featuring dishes that can be served at room temperature and enjoyed for multiple, small rounds at the serving table.” A few of her favorite holiday staples are roast tenderloin with crusty bread and horseradish; phyllo dough purses baked with squash puree, garden herbs and feta; quinoa and parmesan bites; no-wilt salads like shaved Brussels sprouts or kale; and baby crepes with mushroom and crème fraiche. To wet the palate, Heather suggests serving a great wine along with one, fresh signature cocktail like a gin and chamomile with lemon, mint, and honey or a winter sangria that can be robust yet light. 

 

Celebrity hair and makeup artist, Cohl Katz knows what it takes to have your hair and makeup live up to the much-photographed task of the holidays. She’s worked with stars like Helen Mirren and jet sets wherever her clients need her, making house calls from red carpets in Cannes to down the street with those in the know locally. Cohl shares that the keys to crafting timeless beauty are fresh, glowing skin and hair that make you feel festive, special, and glamorous. For makeup, she recommends either keeping it simple with a great, bold red lipstick and clean, champagne eye shimmer or amping up your look with a smoky eye paired with a dewy, pale pink lipstick. Whether with a simple bun, a festive braid or natural curls, Kohl says that in addition to good preparation with products, little details like adding a beautiful velvet ribbon can instantly elevate your tresses for an evening of celebration. “The holidays are about having fun,” says Cohl. “Get playful with your hair and makeup and try something new.” (cohlkatz.com

 

This article appears in the Holiday 2018 issue of TownVibe Wilton

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Wilton »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

               

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

Great items from local retailers to help with your holiday shopping

Merry & Bright

A Silvermine Home Transformed for the Holidays

All Ages, All Seasons

Tips to help your skin

What are some non-electronic toy options for kids?

Ten Minutes With the Newly Elected CT State Senator

Will Haskell's 22 years old––and he won

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

November 2018

Today
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGreat Trains Holiday Exhibit Opening Friday, November 23; Santa Visits on December 8!

The much anticipated Great Trains Holiday Exhibit at the Wilton Historical Society opens the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 23, with Santa visiting on December 8! Decorated for the...

Cost: Members free, Non-member adults $10/ kids $5.

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Room for Play" Group Exhibition

On November 3rd, Heather Gaudio Fine Artis set to open “Room for Play,” a group exhibition featuring works by Ellen Carey, Deborah Kass, Robert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM “Street Level” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The Maritime Garage Gallery’s latest exhibit features works inspired by art in public places. “Street Level ” brings to life the notion that public art can transforms...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Room for Play" Group Exhibition

On November 3rd, Heather Gaudio Fine Artis set to open “Room for Play,” a group exhibition featuring works by Ellen Carey, Deborah Kass, Robert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM “Street Level” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The Maritime Garage Gallery’s latest exhibit features works inspired by art in public places. “Street Level ” brings to life the notion that public art can transforms...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Room for Play" Group Exhibition

On November 3rd, Heather Gaudio Fine Artis set to open “Room for Play,” a group exhibition featuring works by Ellen Carey, Deborah Kass, Robert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM “Street Level” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The Maritime Garage Gallery’s latest exhibit features works inspired by art in public places. “Street Level ” brings to life the notion that public art can transforms...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGreat Trains Holiday Exhibit Opening Friday, November 23; Santa Visits on December 8!

The much anticipated Great Trains Holiday Exhibit at the Wilton Historical Society opens the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 23, with Santa visiting on December 8! Decorated for the...

Cost: Members free, Non-member adults $10/ kids $5.

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Room for Play" Group Exhibition

On November 3rd, Heather Gaudio Fine Artis set to open “Room for Play,” a group exhibition featuring works by Ellen Carey, Deborah Kass, Robert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:00 PMGingerbread Houses & Cocktails for a Cause - Wilton

Each guest receives a fully-assembled gingerbread house to decorate while sipping wine, chatting with friends, and enjoying light fare. Candy basics are provided. As the holiday spirit fills the...

Cost: $150

Where:
Rolling Hills Country Club
Wilton, CT


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGreat Trains Holiday Exhibit Opening Friday, November 23; Santa Visits on December 8!

The much anticipated Great Trains Holiday Exhibit at the Wilton Historical Society opens the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 23, with Santa visiting on December 8! Decorated for the...

Cost: Members free, Non-member adults $10/ kids $5.

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM “Street Level” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The Maritime Garage Gallery’s latest exhibit features works inspired by art in public places. “Street Level ” brings to life the notion that public art can transforms...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Room for Play" Group Exhibition

On November 3rd, Heather Gaudio Fine Artis set to open “Room for Play,” a group exhibition featuring works by Ellen Carey, Deborah Kass, Robert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM “Street Level” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The Maritime Garage Gallery’s latest exhibit features works inspired by art in public places. “Street Level ” brings to life the notion that public art can transforms...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGreat Trains Holiday Exhibit Opening Friday, November 23; Santa Visits on December 8!

The much anticipated Great Trains Holiday Exhibit at the Wilton Historical Society opens the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 23, with Santa visiting on December 8! Decorated for the...

Cost: Members free, Non-member adults $10/ kids $5.

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Room for Play" Group Exhibition

On November 3rd, Heather Gaudio Fine Artis set to open “Room for Play,” a group exhibition featuring works by Ellen Carey, Deborah Kass, Robert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM10th Annual Greenwich Holiday Stroll Weekend Presented by Whole Foods Market

For the tenth consecutive year, the holiday shopping and dining season will come to life at the 10th Annual Greenwich Holiday Stroll Weekend presented by Whole Foods Market, Saturday, December 1...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byram, Cos Cob, Greenwich & Riverside
main streets and avenues
Greenwich, CT
View map »


Sponsor: TMK Sports & Entertainment
Telephone: 203-531-3047
Contact Name: Tamara Ketler
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Room for Play" Group Exhibition

On November 3rd, Heather Gaudio Fine Artis set to open “Room for Play,” a group exhibition featuring works by Ellen Carey, Deborah Kass, Robert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGreat Trains Holiday Exhibit Opening Friday, November 23; Santa Visits on December 8!

The much anticipated Great Trains Holiday Exhibit at the Wilton Historical Society opens the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 23, with Santa visiting on December 8! Decorated for the...

Cost: Members free, Non-member adults $10/ kids $5.

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:30 PMThe 6th Annual Tisch Memorial Concert

The Schubert Club of Fairfield County presents the 6th Annual Wendy Tisch Memorial Concert. December 1st at 7:30pm at the Greenwich Library-- Cole Auditorium. This year we will be welcoming our...

Cost: $35

Where:
The Greenwich Library's Cole Auditorium
101 W. Putnam Ave.
Greenwich, CT
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags