A Little Holiday Magic

Style Tips from the Pros

By Laura Noble Perese // Photos by Ryan Lavine // Shot on Location at Tavern at GrayBarns

It’s the holiday season and whether you’re dashing through the snow to a friend’s cocktail soiree or hosting a family gathering around the dining room table, we can all use a little help this time of year. Here to simplify and polish your holiday hustle are five local experts who know how to make an eye for style look effortless.

Marsha and Nikki Glazer, the mother-daughter design duo behind the refined beauty of GrayBarns on The Silvermine River, say holiday decorating is all about engaging the senses with seasonal interpretation. “A roaring fire is a must, along with music from perennial favorites like Etta James and Chet Baker,” says Marsha. “There’s nothing better than arriving at someone’s house that smells like fresh baking or a beautiful candle.” When it comes to décor, Nikki says it’s essential to keep it understated. Think natural branch wreaths; narcissus and amaryllis bulbs wrapped in burlap or accented with silver; seasonal berries fashioned into lovely centerpieces; and brown paper packages tied up with string. ( graybarns.com )

Stylist Haiku Durden believes holiday dressing should celebrate the classic, elegant, and comfortable. “If I’m hosting, my go-to is a black, cropped pant with dressy flats and a blouse,” says Haiku. “For a pop of something, I’ll add sparkly earrings.” As a guest, Haiku recommends winter white: “It’s a little unexpected, when most people wear dark colors.” For women, she notes that a great cashmere sweater dress or a flattering embellished jacket can carry one through the season. For the gents, it’s a well-structured jacket, good pair of dark denim pants, and a monochromatic shirt. “Plan ahead,” advises Haiku. “Figure out your outfit early on, so you can relax by the fire and truly enjoy this magical time.” ( haikudureden.com )

Personal Chef, popular competitor on the Food Network’s Chopped, and culinary teacher, Heather Priest says the keys to tasty entertaining are to know your audience and to hire the help you may need. “Think about whether you’re cooking to impress or cooking to celebrate a tradition,” says Heather. “Consider featuring dishes that can be served at room temperature and enjoyed for multiple, small rounds at the serving table.” A few of her favorite holiday staples are roast tenderloin with crusty bread and horseradish; phyllo dough purses baked with squash puree, garden herbs and feta; quinoa and parmesan bites; no-wilt salads like shaved Brussels sprouts or kale; and baby crepes with mushroom and crème fraiche. To wet the palate, Heather suggests serving a great wine along with one, fresh signature cocktail like a gin and chamomile with lemon, mint, and honey or a winter sangria that can be robust yet light.