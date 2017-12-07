Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

One Birthday Wish

Transforms the Lives of an Entire Village

By Megan Smith-Harris


Marie-Antoinette Boot was turning 50 and wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. However, her version of “special” was very different from what most of us would choose. She didn’t want to take a luxury cruise, head to a spa for pampering, or throw an over-the-top celebration. She wanted to make a difference. “For me, it was a time of reflection. What does my life mean? What can I leave behind?” 

A friend told Marie-Antoinette about Innovation Africa, a non-denominational group that uses advanced technology to economically build wells in Africa and bring clean drinking water to villages with limited resources. So Marie-Antoinette opted to mark her birthday by making a tangible difference in the lives of Ugandan villagers 7,000 miles away in sub-Saharan Africa.

With the support of her husband, Dirk, Marie-Antoinette “adopted” the small village of Nabweye, where sadly, one in four children was dying from drinking non-potable water. The only water source for the villagers was a small mud hole. Instead of going to school, young girls had to walk back and forth from the mud hole up to eight times a day, carrying jugs of water for their family’s daily needs. But the water was contaminated and there wasn’t enough firewood to boil and purify it, so the villagers continued to get sick. 

The Boot family funded the entire cost of the drilling and construction of a well in Nabweye. After it was completed, Marie-Antoinette and her eldest son, Henry made plans to travel to Uganda to witness the first stream of clean water flow through a spigot in the village center.

Two days before they left, Henry put out a call for soccer balls and jerseys in the hope of bringing along a few to give to the children. Wiltonians did not disappoint, and over 200 jerseys and numerous balls were donated. In addition, the Boots arranged for each of the 700 village children to receive a notebook and two pencils—educational necessities none of the students had ever possessed. 

Marie-Antoinette was dubbed KaiKha or “kind woman” by the villagers, and she and Henry were warmly received and feted. When she asked what else she could do to help, the villagers told her they needed seeds to grow crops, so she arranged for sacks of seeds to be delivered. At that point, Marie-Antoinette believed her journey was over, but as it turned out, it was just beginning. 

A villager told KaiKha about carrying her dying son 12 kilometers on a dirt road to seek medical help. Other women shared their experiences of going into labor and having to walk on foot—often in the middle of the night—to the distant medical center. If they didn’t make it in time, they were forced to deliver their babies at the side of the road. Could KaiKha help the village by building a medical center?

“I thought, I just built a well,” says Marie-Antoinette, “I can’t build a medical center! But standing next to me at the well ceremony was a minister from the Ugandan government, and he said if I could find a way to build it, he would donate the land and fully staff the center. And I thought, “‘Well that could be an interesting possibility.’”

“We’re all mothers,” she continues, “we all love our children and want the best for them. I knew I had to find a way to help. So when I came back to Wilton, I turned to our community. I made postcards about the project and distributed them to local businesses and restaurants, to dental and medical offices. I collected donations through a fiscal sponsor so all contributions would be tax deductible. I spoke at our community church and at the Kiwanis Club. I spoke wherever I could, telling people about the village of Nabweye and how, with a little money, we could collectively effect change in someone’s life.”

In two months Marie-Antoinette raised $51,000 through the generous contributions from the Wilton community. It was enough not only to build a medical center, but also to provide new school desks and chairs, and to purchase much-needed underwear for all the children in Nabweye. 

Innovation Africa stepped up and oversaw the construction of the medical center, using standardized architectural plans provided by theUgandan government. While examining the blueprints, Marie-Antoinette noticed an anomaly: there was no provision for running water or electricity. “It turns out many medical centers in Uganda don’t have running water. I raised extra money to fix that and now there are four rooms that have access to water: the exam room, the maternity room, the shower room, and the laundry.”

This past summer KaiKha returned to the village to attend the dedication ceremony for the medical center, where she presented a plaque to be affixed to the building that simply says: “Nabweye Medical Center donated by The Wilton Community.”

Thanks to the arrival of clean, accessible water, the transformation of the village has been remarkable. Crops are flourishing, villagers are healthy, and students are thriving. Women now deliver their babies in a modern medical facility with electricity, running water, and trained medical professionals. People with malaria, typhoid, and other diseases can get treatment. 

Marie-Antoinette’s new goal is to inspire other individuals and communities across the country to do what she did—bring water, supplies, and basic medical care to those needing help in developing countries.

“When you think about building a well in Africa, you think that’s not something a normal person would do, it’s something a celebrity or a philanthropist like Melinda Gates would do. But in actuality anyone can do it. You can rally your community. If you can get 400 peopleto each donate a hundred dollars you can build a well and effect change in a significant way. You can foster an economy, save lives, and help people for generations to come.” 

She pauses. “This was nothing I planned. It just happened. But I feel so grateful to be able to help make a difference in people’s lives. After all, it’s not what you take from this world; it’s what you leave behind that really matters.”

 

This article appears in the Holiday 2017 issue of TownVibe Wilton

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Wilton »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

               

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

A Secret Touch

Getting a little professional design help from Lillian August

Ten Minutes with Paul Firos

Art collector

Some Holiday Cheer

One man’s quest for the perfect pour

The Wilton Chain Gang

No such thing as a “Snow Day”

Entranced by Dance

Claire Kedzierski plays a “plum” role in The Nutcracker

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

December 2017

Today
3:30 PM - 5:30 PMCocoa & Crafts Family Event

Sun. Dec. 3 from 3:30-5:30pm at the Carriage Barn Arts Center Bring the kids for cocoa and ornament making while you bid on your favorite wreaths and check out the exhibit of small works by...

Cost: free

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave.
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGreat Trains Holiday Exhibit

The much anticipated Great Trains Holiday Exhibit at the Wilton Historical Society opens the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 24, with Santa on December 9! Decorated for the holidays, the...

Cost: All kids free, non-member adults $10

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
No Events
No Events
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGreat Trains Holiday Exhibit

The much anticipated Great Trains Holiday Exhibit at the Wilton Historical Society opens the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 24, with Santa on December 9! Decorated for the holidays, the...

Cost: All kids free, non-member adults $10

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
4:30 PM - 6:00 PMPequot Scrabble Club

For children in third through 12th grade; all levels of experience including beginners are welcome. Learn winning plays, key strategies, and new vocabulary in a fun and friendly environment. Taught...

Cost: $100/student for 9 sessions

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.116
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM "Deck The Walls!" Cocktail Party and Wreath Bid & Buy

"Deck The Walls!" Cocktail Party and Wreath Bid & Buy Thurs. Dec. 7 from 6-9pm at the Carriage Barn Arts Center Come for festive cocktails with the artists and special guests...

Cost: $20/free for members.

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave.
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PMTim Currie’s Merry Motown Review

Celebrate the holiday season with an amazing night of nostalgia when Tim Currie’s Motown Review takes you back to the Motor City in the late 1960’s!  The night combines...

Cost: $35.00

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Telephone: (203) 438-5795
Contact Name: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMSeason of Light Concert

Celebrate the season with Grammy-award-winning group, Roomful of Teeth. The eight-voice ensemble has studied with masters from singing traditions the world over, continually expanding its...

Cost: $40

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation
Telephone: 203-920-1702
Contact Name: Regan Hayes
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGreat Trains Holiday Exhibit

The much anticipated Great Trains Holiday Exhibit at the Wilton Historical Society opens the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 24, with Santa on December 9! Decorated for the holidays, the...

Cost: All kids free, non-member adults $10

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Ever Sis Boom Holiday Show

Jennifer Paganelli's of Sis Boom fabric fame last ever Holiday Show. This show has been a holiday tradition set in Jennifer's lovely, rambling farmhouse in Wilton, CT for the last 25 years....

Cost: Free

Where:
Home of Jennifer Paganelli
40 East Meadow Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Jennifer Paganelli/Sis Boom
Contact Name: Jennifer Jacobs
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGreat Trains Holiday Exhibit

The much anticipated Great Trains Holiday Exhibit at the Wilton Historical Society opens the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 24, with Santa on December 9! Decorated for the holidays, the...

Cost: All kids free, non-member adults $10

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGreat Trains Holiday Exhibit

The much anticipated Great Trains Holiday Exhibit at the Wilton Historical Society opens the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 24, with Santa on December 9! Decorated for the holidays, the...

Cost: All kids free, non-member adults $10

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags