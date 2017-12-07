Love Actually

Three Wilton couples share their “meet cute” stories

By Megan Smith-Harris

What’s your origin love story? Did you meet the woman of your dreams while dressed in ridiculous costume at a Halloween party? Crash into your future spouse on a ski hill? Or did you get those telltale butterflies in your stomach when you glimpsed your soon-to-be-significant other across a crowded room? Here are three “meet cute” stories submitted by Wilton couples.

A Prescription for Love - Holly and Brandon Zane

I met my future husband at a doctor’s office here in Wilton. We weren’t patients, but rather pharmaceutical sales reps trying to sell competitive products to a local doctor. The year was 2002, and this wise doctor would always mention that he knew another pharmaceutical rep who he thought would be perfect for me.

A year later, I met Brandon at the doctor’s office and we became friends. As you can imagine, working in the same industry, we had a lot in common. This led to a first date, a first kiss, and to a beautiful wedding. Brandon and I now live in Wilton and have two amazing girls, Lily (eight) and Kara (five). Ironically, we still work for our same respective pharmaceutical companies, but are no longer selling competing products—thank goodness! I guess you could say, the doctor knew best.

Catnip - Loryn and Charlie Galardi

In 1982 I was fresh out of college and looking for a job. I had graduated as a printmaking major, which means I had no real means of earning a living. I was waitressing and decided to try and get a job as an entry-level graphic designer. I called every company in the phone book and got a few interviews with the art directors who looked at my portfolio of kitty cat etchings and Japanese-inspired wood engravings, smiled and said, “Thanks, but no thanks.”

One very nice art director referred me to a small tech company and said, “Go see Charlie Galardi. He’s the director of marketing. He loves cats.” I called and got an interview with the art director on October 5th 1982. Afterwards, he brought me into Charlie's office and the next day I was hired. We have been together, here in Wilton ever since!

A Great Exchange - Jonna and Ryan Backman

My husband Ryan and I met in 1996 when I was an exchange student at his high school in Old Saybrook. I had come all the way from Halmstad, Sweden to experience the American culture and school system. During the year, Ryan frequently asked me out but I politely declined each time because I had a boyfriend back in Sweden. At the end of the school year I returned home, but we kept in touch—first via regular mail and then via email.

About five years later I received an email from Ryan saying that he was backpacking in Europe with friends and wanted to meet up. He came to Sweden for 24 hours and that’s all it took for us to fall in love. During the following year we were both finishing our college studies, so we traveled to see each. After graduation we decided to give our relationship a real chance so we moved to Washington, DC, and Ryan started a new job while I continued my studies. We have now been married for 12 years and have two wonderful boys, Maddox (nine) and Liam (seven). Despite our struggles to find a way for me to legally stay in the U.S. and also missing family and friends back home, we have made it work and have been living in Wilton for six years.