Art: Living in the Art

Talk with the artists as they actually live in their sculpture––Dec 8-10

Jason Mandella

In a series of performances at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum , artists Alex Schweder and Ward Shelley will physically occupy their structure Your Turn for extended periods (from Nov 30 to Dec 2 and Dec 8 to Dec 10), when they will share nine basic amenities while engaging the public with their routines and conversations. ( Performance info)

Schweder and Shelley's collaboration is primarily based on balance: the balance needed to successfully work in partnership, and also social balance needed to share resources limited by the confines of their construction.

Their practice conflates architectural form and function with performance art, coaxing meaning out of both the practical and the absurd. The exhibition will be on view October 1, 2017 to April 22, 2018.