Wilton Library Ladies’ Soiree
Successful Hollywood Themed Fundraiser
More than 200 “Women of Hollywood” took the Wilton Library by storm when they showed up for 17th annual Ladies’ Soirée. It was a time to catch-up, renew old friendships, and make new ones. The fundraiser offered an array of sought-after, silent-auction items with all proceeds benefitting the library’s programs, services, and technology.
Guests inlcuded: Alisha Vasse, Jennifer Magid-Schiller, Alexis Murphy, and Caroline Hoffman;
Tami Weigold, Kathryn Groves, and Suzi Eckert.
Louise Hemmerle, wife of Wilton Library’s board of trustees President Glenn Hemmerle, and trustees Kim Healy and Margret Greene enjoy the festivities.
