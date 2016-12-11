Edit ModuleShow Tags
Wilton Library Ladies’ Soiree

Successful Hollywood Themed Fundraiser




More than 200 “Women of Hollywood” took the Wilton Library by storm when they showed up for 17th annual Ladies’ Soirée. It was a time to catch-up, renew old friendships, and make new ones. The fundraiser offered an array of sought-after, silent-auction items with all proceeds benefitting the library’s programs, services, and technology.

Guests inlcuded: Alisha Vasse, Jennifer Magid-Schiller, Alexis Murphy, and Caroline Hoffman;

 Tami Weigold, Kathryn Groves, and Suzi Eckert.

Louise Hemmerle, wife of Wilton Library’s board of trustees President Glenn Hemmerle, and trustees Kim Healy and Margret Greene enjoy the festivities.

This article appears in the Holiday 2016 issue of TownVibe Wilton

December 2016

10:00 AM - 8:00 PMWilton Library’s Holiday Book Sale

Tuesday, Nov. 30 through Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2017 Wilton Library’s Holiday Book Sale  Wilton Library's holiday Book Sale in the gallery is a seasonal delight where bargains can be found - featuring...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 3:15 PM"Lasting Impressions" Group Print Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibition “Lasting Impressions,” a group show of colorful prints by leading contemporary artists Ross Bleckner, Jim Dine,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
Great Trains Holiday Exhibit

The much anticipated Great Trains Holiday Exhibit: An Interactive Wonderland opens the day after Thanksgiving, and ushers in the most festive season of the year! Dressed for the...

Cost: Admission is free for all children and members of the Society, and $10 for non-m

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT
View map »


Website »

More information

