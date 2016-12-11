Edit ModuleShow Tags
What were Christmas holidays like in Wilton 100 years ago?

By Megan Smith-Harris


Photo courtesy of Wilton Historical Society

Wilton town historian Carol Russell unearthed a diary entry written by a young Helen Elizabeth Sturges that gives us a glimpse of life in Wilton over a century ago. “Helen was the youngest child of five of John Burr Sturges and Helen Elizabeth Fitch—two very prominent Wilton families. Their homestead on Hurlbutt Street still stands today,” says Russell.

December 23, 1915:
LAST DAY OF SCHOOL
“This has been a busy week but pleasant one because it was filled with Christmas work. It has been moonlight and I have had sleigh rides both morning and evening. My friend Dell came up on the train and it seemed like old times. She had been Christmas shopping and showed me a beautiful silk petticoat she had bought me—my first real silk one!

We had a lovely last day at school (in Norwalk)—regular work in the morning and a program and fun in the afternoon with candy and oranges. My teacher gave me a church calendar and we children exchanged handkerchiefs and aprons and candy.  

After school I did some shopping. My, but I had a lot of packages. Mr. Nolan helped me on the train back home or I don’t know how I could have ever gotten on. Mr. Epps met my train at Cannon Station and took me and my packages home.

December 24, 1915
Today has been such a busy day with my new rag carpet to lay, stove to put up, ducks to clean, tree to put up, etc., etc. I worked every minute till 9:30 when I crawled into bed—very sleepy.”

December 25, 1915: Christmas Day
A lovely day and everything passed off well. The dining room looked pretty and our family dinner was fine. Florry and James brought a roast pig at the last moment. Beside ducks, white and sweet potatoes, turnips, onions, cranberry sauce, currant jelly, grape conserve, pickled beets, coffee, nuts, candy, suet pudding, and fruit. I got lots of lovely presents—I never fared so well. Tomorrow we are going to visit Aunt Fanny.”

 

This article appears in the Holiday 2016 issue of TownVibe Wilton

Today
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMWilton Library’s Holiday Book Sale

Tuesday, Nov. 30 through Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2017 Wilton Library’s Holiday Book Sale  Wilton Library's holiday Book Sale in the gallery is a seasonal delight where bargains can be found - featuring...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 3:15 PM"Lasting Impressions" Group Print Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibition “Lasting Impressions,” a group show of colorful prints by leading contemporary artists Ross Bleckner, Jim Dine,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
Great Trains Holiday Exhibit

The much anticipated Great Trains Holiday Exhibit: An Interactive Wonderland opens the day after Thanksgiving, and ushers in the most festive season of the year! Dressed for the...

Cost: Admission is free for all children and members of the Society, and $10 for non-m

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
2:00 PM - 6:00 PMGrace Farms Christmas Cup

Bring family and friends together in teams of four for Grace Farms' Christmas Cup, a friendly basketball tournament in the Court for teens, returning college students, and adults. This free 3...

Cost: Free

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation
Website »

More information
2:00 PMChristmas Joy at the River: Christmas Cup

Looking for something fun to do with family and friends? Well Grace Farms is just the place for you. Grab some buddies and make a team for a friendly basketball tournament known as the Christmas...

Cost: Free

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Great Trains Holiday Exhibit

The much anticipated Great Trains Holiday Exhibit: An Interactive Wonderland opens the day after Thanksgiving, and ushers in the most festive season of the year! Dressed for the...

Cost: Admission is free for all children and members of the Society, and $10 for non-m

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
