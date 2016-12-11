The Art of It: On Edge

Merill Comeau, artist-in-residence at Weir Farm Art Center uses fabric since it is essential in life

By Megan Smith-Harris

“I have always felt driven to make things,” says Merill Comeau, artist-in-residence at Weir Farm Art Center. Comeau was inspired to create Edge of Darkness during a stint as an artist-in-residence at Hambidge Art and Science Center in rural Georgia.

“Lush, vivid foliage abounded. Dark shadows on the edges of pathways seductively beckoned and yet, they were dangerous because of poisonous snakes, chiggers, and bears. This reminded me of life’s challenges, of taking risks and being safe,” says Comeau.

The piece is made from printed vintage linens and deconstructed repurposed clothing, along with paint and hand and machine stitching. “I work with fabric because it is essential to our daily lives: we sleep in linens, we dress in clothes, and we mark life’s passages with special textiles.”