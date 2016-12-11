Take 5: Power Outage

Tips to make it a more pleasant experience

By Cleo Papadopoulos

Sometimes a power outage can actually be fun. Here are some tips to keep you and your crew from getting cranky.

WaWa

You’ll thank us when you’re thirsty. Have at least one gallon of drinking water per family member. Fill bathtubs and buckets with water to use for brushing your teeth, washing your hands, and flushing toilets.

Get Charged

Invest in a few portable cell phone chargers. They range in price from nine bucks to 500. Consider buying several and giving them to loved ones as stocking stuffers so they’ll always be able to stay in touch.

Stock Up

Prepare a kit with non-perishable snacks, hot chocolate, juice, candles, and new games to keep everyone entertained while waiting for the power to come back on.

Unplug

Once you lose power, unplug all your sensitive devices such as printers, computers, and TVs to avoid damage when the power comes back on.

Power Up

Purchase extra batteries of all sizes for flashlights, battery-operated candles, radios, and portable DVD players.