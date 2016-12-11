Ringers & Singers
Christmas concert “Sounds of the Season”––Dec 16
Get in the holiday spirit! Join the Jubilate Ringers and Festival Chorus at 7:30 pm on December 16 when they present their highly anticipated Christmas concert, “Sounds of the Season” at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church. The ringers and singers will be in full-on holiday mode performing familiar Christmas favorites along with new songs.
Audience members will be encouraged to join in on familiar holiday carols. Artistic director Ellen Dickinson conducts. 48 New Canaan Rd., Wilton. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. musiconthehillct.org
