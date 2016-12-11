P2P Benefit Captivates Crowd
Liz Murray, author & subject of the movie "Homeless to Harvard" emphasized the power of charity
On November 2, more than 230 people gathered at a luncheon benefit for Person-to-Person held at Dolce Norwalk. Keynote speaker Liz Murray, author of the bestselling memoir Breaking Night and subject of the Lifetime movie Homeless to Harvard, gave a powerful talk about how personal acts of charity by caring strangers changed the trajectory of her life.
Clockwise from top: P2P board member Rebecca Wilson, P2P executive director Ceci Maher and speaker Liz Murray;
event co-chairs Kaysie Uniake, Kim Dickinson, Ceci Maher, and Susie Lindenberg;
Wilton Magazine editor Megan Smith-Harris and TownVibe Associate Publisher Martha Morris.
