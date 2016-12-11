Music for a Cause

Wilton Rocks for Food

By Michele Bennett

ACDC famously sang, “For Those About to Rock We Salute You.” On December 3, the thirty plus local musicians who are performing at the annual “Wilton Rocks for Food: The Second Waltz” at Trackside Teen Center aren’t doing it for pay or accolades. Rather, they are doing it to raise funds for a good cause while at the same time bringing together hundreds of Wilton residents who love live music.

Last year the event raised $26,000 for the Wilton Food Pantry and CT Food Bank. This year, organizer Andy Schlesinger has an even more ambitious goal: to raise $40,000 for these critical community organizations. The suggested minimum donation for admission is $50. Attendees will enjoy an open bar and donated bites along with an array of silent auction items.

Matt Greene, who performed last year, says, “I wanted to participate because I love to play live, and to give back to the community. There was a ton of energy in the room that night, and everyone had a lot of fun. The immediate reaction from those present was, ‘Why don’t we do this all the time?’ and, ‘When’s the next event?’”

Bring your dancing shoes, a non-perishable item for the food pantry, and your playlist requests to Trackside Teen Center on December 3 at 8:00 pm. This event is limited to adults 21 years and over. Tickets and info @ wiltonrocks2.bpt.me.