Music for a Cause

Wilton Rocks for Food

By Michele Bennett


ACDC famously sang, “For Those About to Rock We Salute You.” On December 3, the thirty plus local musicians who are performing at the annual “Wilton Rocks for Food: The Second Waltz” at Trackside Teen Center aren’t doing it for pay or accolades. Rather, they are doing it to raise funds for a good cause while at the same time bringing together hundreds of Wilton residents who love live music.

Last year the event raised $26,000 for the Wilton Food Pantry and CT Food Bank. This year, organizer Andy Schlesinger has an even more ambitious goal: to raise $40,000 for these critical community organizations. The suggested minimum donation for admission is $50. Attendees will enjoy an open bar and donated bites along with an array of silent auction items. 

Matt Greene, who performed last year, says, “I wanted to participate because I love to play live, and to give back to the community. There was a ton of energy in the room that night, and everyone had a lot of fun. The immediate reaction from those present was, ‘Why don’t we do this all the time?’ and, ‘When’s the next event?’”

Bring your dancing shoes, a non-perishable item for the food pantry, and your playlist requests to Trackside Teen Center on December 3 at 8:00 pm. This event is limited to adults 21 years and over. Tickets and info @ wiltonrocks2.bpt.me. 

This article appears in the Holiday 2016 issue of TownVibe Wilton

December 2016

10:00 AM - 8:00 PMWilton Library’s Holiday Book Sale

Tuesday, Nov. 30 through Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2017 Wilton Library’s Holiday Book Sale  Wilton Library's holiday Book Sale in the gallery is a seasonal delight where bargains can be found - featuring...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 3:15 PM"Lasting Impressions" Group Print Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibition “Lasting Impressions,” a group show of colorful prints by leading contemporary artists Ross Bleckner, Jim Dine,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
Great Trains Holiday Exhibit

The much anticipated Great Trains Holiday Exhibit: An Interactive Wonderland opens the day after Thanksgiving, and ushers in the most festive season of the year! Dressed for the...

Cost: Admission is free for all children and members of the Society, and $10 for non-m

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT
View map »


Website »

More information

2:00 PM - 6:00 PMGrace Farms Christmas Cup

Bring family and friends together in teams of four for Grace Farms' Christmas Cup, a friendly basketball tournament in the Court for teens, returning college students, and adults. This free 3...

Cost: Free

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation
Website »

More information
2:00 PMChristmas Joy at the River: Christmas Cup

Looking for something fun to do with family and friends? Well Grace Farms is just the place for you. Grab some buddies and make a team for a friendly basketball tournament known as the Christmas...

Cost: Free

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Great Trains Holiday Exhibit

The much anticipated Great Trains Holiday Exhibit: An Interactive Wonderland opens the day after Thanksgiving, and ushers in the most festive season of the year! Dressed for the...

Cost: Admission is free for all children and members of the Society, and $10 for non-m

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
